Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Earnings Yield Drops To 5.1%

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.49K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 earnings yield has fallen to 5.1% and hasn’t been this low in 15 months.
  • The good news is that the S&P 500 rose 2.5% last week.
  • The Bloomberg corporate high-yield index shows that that asset class was up 5.31% as of Friday’s close.

Coin Stacks And Chart Graphs On A Chessboard

MicroStockHub

Under 5% and the S&P 500 earnings yield (EY) tells us the equity market is too stretched. The EY is not a precise timing indicator but more of a broader relative value metric, covered last week.

The good

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.49K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.