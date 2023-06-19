Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tech Ruled The First Half Of 2023, The Industry You Need To Watch In The Second Half

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.9K Followers

Summary

  • Tech stocks have staged a massive comeback in 2023, but value investors should consider looking into currently unloved sectors like healthcare.
  • The healthcare sector has underperformed in 2023, but the long-term outlook remains solid despite near-term challenges such as Medicare drug price negotiations.
  • However, while the sector as such is comparatively attractive, it is still not cheap in absolute terms. A closer look at individual securities is warranted.
  • The article covers Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen and Pfizer, Cigna Group and life sciences and diagnostics powerhouse Danaher - four of these six stocks currently represent compelling opportunities.

SLS space rocket in sky with clouds. Mission to Moon. Spaceship launch from Earth. Orion spacecraft. Artemis space program to research solar system. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

Introduction

After the furious broad market sell-off that peaked in late 2022, tech stocks have made a big comeback so far in 2023. Driven by the boom in artificial intelligence, broadly-diversified companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT

Nvidia Corporation (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NVDA' title='NVIDIA Corporation'>NVDA</a>) diluted earnings per share

Figure 1: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA): FAST Graphs chart based on diluted earnings per share (fastgraphs)

Technology [XLK] and Health Care [XLV] Select Sector SPDR Fund ETFs: Comparison of their year-to-date performance

Figure 2: Technology [XLK] and Health Care [XLV] Select Sector SPDR Fund ETFs: Comparison of their year-to-date performance (own work, based on the daily adjusted close prices of XLK and XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF [XLV]: Top 10 holdings, as of June 13, 2023

Figure 3: Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF [XLV]: Top 10 holdings, as of June 13, 2023 (own work, based on SSGA data)

Performance comparison of BMY, PFE, AMGN, JNJ, CI, and DHR

Figure 4: Performance comparison of BMY, PFE, AMGN, JNJ, CI, and DHR (own work, based on daily adjusted closing prices)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 5: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (fastgraphs)

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 6: Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (fastgraphs)

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 7: Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (fastgraphs)

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 8: Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (fastgraphs)

The Cigna Group [CI] adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 9: The Cigna Group [CI]: FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (fastgraphs)

Danaher Corporation [DHR] adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 10: Danaher Corporation [DHR]: FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (fastgraphs)

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.9K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, BMY, CI, JNJ, PFE, RHHBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.22K)
Fabulous article, both in concept as well as in terms of your deep dive into 6 specific stocks. I commend you for your specific opinions on each stock you discuss, I agree wholeheartedly that healthcare/pharma will hold up comparatively well for the remainder of this year, and also agree that it's best to buy specific names rather than XLV. I am currently long PFE (purchased in low $40s recently), CVS (also purchased recently, adversely impacted by Aetna insurance division for same reasons as UNH), VTRS (long story, huge mistake earlier, but increased my position by 50% at $9 per share recently) and BMY, in order of size.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.