SPUS Vs. SPY: Sharia Screens Benefit Investors

Retired Investor
Summary

  • The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF invests based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions Index.
  • The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF, the world's largest ETF, invests based on the S&P 500 Index.
  • This article reviews both ETFs, their respective index, and then compares the ETFs on risk, return, sectors and other important data points.
  • While SPUS has done better so far, differences in sector allocations to Technology and Financial stocks will determine the better ETF currently.
sharia law - libra scale gavel hammer and holy koran

May Lim/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Last summer, I took my first look into an ETF that follows Sharia law in their screening, the ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (

Chart
Data by YCharts

S&P 500 index

spglobal.com Index rules

large-cap stocks

spglobal.com Index facts

SPDR® S&P 500® ETF

seekingalpha.com SPY sectors

ssga.com

ssga.com; compiled by Author

SPY ticker

seekingalpha.com SPY DVDs

SPY ETF

seekingalpha.com SPY scorecard

Chart
Data by YCharts

https://www.sp-funds.com

sp-funds.com/spus

S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions Index

spglobal.com index

sharia index

spglobal.com index

SPUS ticker

sp-funds.com SPUS restrictions

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

seekingalpha.com SPUS sectors

sp-funds.com

sp-funds.com; compiled by Author

SPUS ETF

seekingalpha.com SPUS DVDs

SPUS ticker

seekingalpha.com SPUS scorecard

SPY vs. SPUS

advisors.vanguard.com compare

morningstar.com

morningstar.com; compiled by Author

ETFRC.com

ETFRC.com

PortfolioVisualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com

SPUS versus SPY

PortfolioVisualizer.com

XLK ticker

seekingalpha.com ticker charting

sector correlation

PortfolioVisualizer.com; compiled by Author

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Comments (2)

g
grendelbane
Today, 8:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.36K)
Good article. I noticed SPUS performance over SPY a few months ago. I think this deserves more attention from investors. I bought a little and would consider more if expense ratios dropped.
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:29 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.36K)
@grendelbane Thanks for reading and the comment. Of the 3 ETF SP Funds has, this one has the lowest fees so cutting not likely IMO.
