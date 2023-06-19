Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Strategies For Managing Your Excess Cash Like A Pro

Jun. 19, 2023
Six-Five Research
Summary

  • Utilize short-term treasury securities and related products to improve cash flow management while increasing returns and mitigating risks.
  • Consider opportunity costs, interest rate risks, and tax implications when incorporating short-term treasury securities in cash flow strategies.
  • Observe how the best firms strategically allocate their cash and apply those principles to your household finances.
  • Having access to such a wide variety of products and combining them with financial management principals can help compound returns and enable household cash to work harder, safer, and smarter.

Atm machine money cash. Holding american bill cash. Woman withdraw money usd hundred dollar. Us dollar bill, bank credit card.

Nature

Thesis

Effective household cash flow management entails having a positive cash flow, maintaining liquidity needs, decreasing risk, and optimizing returns through the strategic utilization of asset allocation. Integrating U.S. government securities, varying investment vehicles, and concepts taken from firms that allocate funds strategically can help

best bank interest rates

Competitive Popular Bank Interest Rates (Nerd Wallet)

Recent Treasury Auction Results

Recent Treasury Auction Results (Author - Treasury Direct)

iShares IBTE

Estimated Net Acquisition Yield Calculator (BlackRock)

United states credit rating

United States Credit Ratings (Worldgovernmentbonds.com)

Our goal at Six-Five Research:Perpetually Educate, Think Logically, Consider Risk, Act Rationally, Invest Wisely, Be Patient & Repeat. Use a variety of quantitative and qualitative analysis to form investment perspectives for readers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBTD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

