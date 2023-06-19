sbayram/iStock via Getty Images

Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outwear (41% pants and shorts, 35% jackets, 17% crewnecks, and 7% polo shirts) for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (licensed brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash also recently won a Hugo Boss contract, with the first products delivered on Mar-23. For FY22 and FY21, the US accounted for 95% and 88%, respectively, with the rest being Jordan and others.

Jerash's Annual Report

Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units located near Amman in Jordan, producing roughly 14 million pieces annually. Manufacturing in Jordan mitigates tariff concerns, labour costs, and trade tensions. Long-standing duty-free US and EU export agreements add an interesting spin to the story given customers attempts to de-risk the supply chain and reduce dependence on China. 75% of the workforce is contracted from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar, and Nepal, while the rest are local Jordanian workers.

The third and fourth quarters typically have a larger contribution from "contract orders" or non-FOB orders, which have a lower margin but keep factories operating at capacity during what has previously been a slower portion of the year. Second half production is weighted towards exercise and warmer season apparel, which tends to have lower price per piece dollar values as compared to more complex and higher dollar value cold season wear such as jackets. According to management, warm weather clothes generate high-teen gross margins, while winter clothes run in the mid-20s.

History

The journey of Jerash Holdings started on May 17 when the Holdco merged with Global Trend via two separate transactions. Initially Global Trend* contributed 100% of the outstanding capital stock of Global Trend to Jerash Holdings in exchange for an aggregate of 8,787,500 shares of common stock of Jerash Holdings with Global Trend becoming the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jerash Holdings. Subsequently, Global Trend merged with and into Jerash Holdings with Jerash Holdings being the surviving entity, as a result of which Jerash Holdings became the direct parent of Global Trend's wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Jerash Garments and Treasure Success.

*Merlotte Enterprises Limited (wholly owned by the CEO), Lee Kian Tjiauw and Ng Tsze Lun (Current Head of Marketing) owners of all outstanding capital stock of Global Trends Investment Limited (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands).

Corporate Structure (Jerash's Annual Report)

Growth Project Story

In 2015, Jerash commenced a project to build a 4,800sqf workshop in the Tafilah Governorate of Jordan, which was initially intended to be used as a sewing workshop for Jerash Garments but was used as a dormitory. The dormitory was completed in FY21 for c. $0.2m.

In 2018, Jerash commenced another project to build a 54,000sqf workshop in Al-Hasa County, which started operating in Nov-19.

In Dec-19, Jerash entered into an agreement through Jerash Garments to acquire all of the stock of Paramount, an existing garment manufacturing business, in order to operate the 4th manufacturing facility in Al Tajamouat, Jordan. Jerash paid c. $0.8m.

In Aug-19, Jerash completed a transaction to acquire 12,340sqf of land in Al Tajamouat from a third party to construct a dormitory for employees with aggregate price of c. $1.2m. Management subsequently revised the plan to construct both dormitory and production facilities on the land to satisfy the increasing demand. Management expect to spend c. $8.2m (revised upwards from $5.0m initial budget) to build the dormitory and the production facilities. As of Dec-22, management has spent $4.5m on construction. The dormitory will be completed and ready for use in FY24 (v FY23 initially stated).

In Jul-21, Jerash purchased 100% ownership in Kawkab Venus for a consideration of $2.7m. Kawkab Venus holds land with factory premises which are leased to MK Garments.

In Jan-22, Jerash commenced a construction project of an expansion of own premises in Al Tajamouat. As of Dec-22, management has spent c. $1m of the total $1.2m estimated construction cost. The project will be ready to use in FY23.

In Jun-22, Jerash acquired 100% interest of shareholder/director loan in Even Inland for $5.1m. Ever Winland holds office premises, which are leased to Treasure Success.

"Bought an office space that Company has been using for many years to take advantage of depressed valuations and save on rent." - 3Q23 Earnings Call

Risks

Client Concentration: For FY22, top two end-customers accounted for 91% of total sales, and one customer accounted for 89% of the receivables balance. It goes without saying that the loss of any of these clients could be detrimental to Jerash. Management is expanding facilities to allow the group to win more contacts. Client onboarding takes time since customers need to be sure that suppliers are able to deliver based on specific requirements. In other words, if the customer remains happy, there is no need to find an alternative. Nevertheless, it is very difficult for me to discount this risk.

Client Concentration (Annual Report)

Tax Instability: Production facilities in Al Tajamouat comprise five factories and four warehouses. In Jan-19, the government converted Al Tajamouat into a development zone. Following the change, Jerash continued to operate under benefits similar to the industrial zone designation but started to be subject to a 10% corporate tax and a 1% social contribution. In each of the three following years, the government increased taxes from 10% in FY19 to 18-20% in FY22. Tax instability makes valuation exercise more challenging.

Dilution: In Sep-21, Jerash completed a public offering of 1.4m shares (1m shares issuance and 0.4m sold by a selling shareholder) at a price of $7.0 per share. The Company received $6.25m in net proceeds, which were used for WC and expansion plans. While I'm not a big fan of equity raises, this one was executed at a price that could be accretive for the shareholders. Not at a significant discount to today's fair value, at least.

Share Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

China Sourcing: Jerash was historically sourcing raw materials, particularly fabrics, from China. Leaving aside the obvious benefits of low production costs, such a relationship has become more problematic in recent years. Management seems to recognise the risk and recently put together a MENA sourcing team. The company apparently has already started purchasing fabrics from Turkey and Egypt, a development that led to winning Timberland as a new customer. According to management, raw material costs from Middle Eastern suppliers are higher (compared to China), but the savings on freight costs and the shortening of the logistics time provide significant benefits.

"Previously, we really focused on sourcing from Asia and our Hong Kong and China sorting team, have been really just in the lead in terms of sourcing. But now we have put a team together in Jordan to source from the Middle East and North Africa region." - 1Q23 Earnings Call "Have already started buying fabrics from Egypt and Turkey for some of our customers' programs. So that has already begun. And I don't know it will save a significant amount of cost, but it will definitely because of the China is definitely the lowest cost in terms of fabrics. But if you add the shipping costs all the way from China or Asia, it kind of offset itself" - 2Q23 Earnings Call

Stock Options: As of Feb-23, there were 12.4m shares of common stock outstanding. The number of securities to be issued upon exercise of outstanding options, warrants, and rights is c. 1.2m at a weighted-average exercise price of $6.95 per share. The company also has also 0.5m shares of preferred stock authorised but none issued as of Dec-22. Potential investors should also take into consideration a possible 10% dilution, which is not insignificant.

"We believe that the availability of the preferred stock under our certificate of incorporation provides us with flexibility in addressing corporate issues that may arise. Having these authorized shares available for issuance allows us to issue shares of preferred stock without the expense and delay of a special stockholders' meeting." - FY22 Annual Report

Related Party Transactions: In Jan-19, Treasure Success and Yukwise entered into a consulting agreement, pursuant to which Mr Choi will serve as CEO for $300k per annum. The agreement renews automatically for one-month terms and is in effect until today. Similarly, Treasure Success and Multi-Glory entered into a consulting agreement, pursuant to which Multi-Glory (wholly owned by Ng Tsze Lin) will provide high-level advisory, marketing and sales services to the Company for $300k per annum. Also renews monthly and is still in effect today. Related parties have been also creditors and lessors to the Company in various occasions. Jerash for example, has an outstanding balance with Victory Apparel, an entity controlled by the CEO, though non-interest bearing

Related Party Transactions (Annual Report) Related Party Transactions (Proxy Statement)

Chinese Management: Choi Lin Hung is the CEO, President and Treasurer of Jerash since 2012. According to the proxy statement he has over 25 years of experience in the garment industry, including fabric manufacturing and trading while he also worked for Deutsche Bank and First Pacific Bank. Gilbert Lee, CFO since Nov-19, studied in the US where he lives today (LinkedIn). Ng Tsze Lun has served as Head of Marketing of Jerash Garments and Treasure Success since Jan-18 and the Head of Business Development of Treasure Success since Apr-22. Between Dec-00 and Jan-22, Mr. Ng served as head of sales and marketing of FGIL (49% owned by the CEO). Mr. Ng has also served as a director of Treasure Success since Aug-16. Looks ok…

Investment Thesis

Operating History (TIKR)

Gross margin for FY19 was 22.1% compared to 25.9% in FY18. FY18 margins were benefited by a strong jacket order, particularly in 1H18, while FY19 was impacted by higher contract sales (lower margin business) as Jerash onboarded new customers and added new product categories. FY20 gross margin was even lower at 19.3% mainly due to COVID-related closures. FY21 was another difficult year with gross margin sliding to 17.7% again due to COVID challenges.

For FY23 management guided for muted sales growth and gross margins returning to FY21 levels at 17-18%. Management took a conservative approach given the impact of inflation to US retail market, with customers shifting towards apparel items that typically carry lower margins. While customer orders remain strong, management anticipates marginal growth for the year.

"We continue to take a conservative approach to guidance given that the general retail markets are still recovering from inflationary pressures and weaker economic conditions. For the current fourth quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $26 million to $28 million compared with $30.9 million last year. We are maintaining our margin goal for the full fiscal year to be in the range of 16% to 18%." - 3Q23 Earnings Call

Cash Flows (Annual Report)

At the end of FY22, Jerash's production capacity was about 14 million pieces. Announced expansion projects will increase capacity by 10% (or 1.3 million pieces) by the end of FY23. Management has also announced the possibility of additional expansion projects that could further increase capacity by 2 million pieces. All in all, by FY23 year-end, Jerash could be able to produce over 17 million pieces.

"Our strategy of maintaining full capacity and expanding some production space at some of our existing facilities now will allow us to be ready to accommodate anticipated growth in fiscal 2024 from newer and long-term customers, as well as from our proposed joint venture" - 3Q23 Earnings Call "In the third quarter that there was a substantial amount of local orders and orders at the lower margin, because we want to keep running and utilizing all our capacity. First of all, we can more allocate or more absorb our fixed costs of the factories that we have, and then we also don't want to lay off or reduce our workers because we need those workers when the business turns around, when the market turns around. Unlike other factories in Jordan, many of those have already reduced their staff, laying off people, and some smaller factories even went out of business. Everybody is suffering, even in Jordan, so we decided and our strategy is we have to prepare for the business to come back and for even future growth, because we're talking about a joint venture, we're talking about new customers that we are on-boarding, so we don't want to cut into the bone so we want to keep everybody busy, and that's why we went out and we brought in a lot of this supplementary business. These are people that we have done business with before and they are very happy to send us the business. Now in this current quarter, Q4 of 2023, we kind of [indiscernible] the business with our existing customers, like New Balance and The North Face, actually we are quite busy this quarter, and then we're going to be busy in the first quarter of 2024, which is the April to June quarter producing for these 2 largest customers also. The amount of the supplementary orders, or what we call the CM orders, is going to reduce, it's not going to be as high proportion as in this current quarter. But if we need to, to use up the capacity, we will accept these kind of orders. It's all the mix of the business, the mix of the orders, and that will affect the gross margin and also the top line sales." - 3Q23 Earnings Call

Capex (TIKR)

Projected c.$1.2m cumulative capex in both FY21 and FY22 for further enhancement of production capacity to meet future sales growth.

Projected c.$27m cumulative capex in both FY22 and FY23 for further enhancement of production capacity to meet future sales growth

Project c.$16m and $0.5m capex for FY23 and FY24 respectively, for further enhancement of production capacity to meet future sales growth

Project c.$14m and $3m capex in FY23 and FY24 respectively, for further enhancement of production capacity to meet future sales growth.

Now how do we value this? Jerash is on a growth trajectory. Management is adding capacity to handle more orders and win new customers. All that in a region that has some good trading deals with the EU and US and sounds safer than China for the time being. The top line says that management has done a good job growing the business from $52m sales in FY16 to $145m in the LTM (6-year CAGR @ 16-17%). Margins are all over the place, but conservatively, we can say that business could earn at least 7-8% operating margin based on peers. In reality, Jerash could do better than that. The company is in net cash, so debt is not an issue here. Taxes are on the way up, currently at 18-20%, hence, a 25% rate could be okay. Capex looks high but is mainly related to expansion projects. I don't think that requires much capital to run this business hence a 4-5% capex on sales would be roughly right.

All things considered, Jerash could be on track to deliver $8m in FCF over the next two to three years. That could imply a valuation of over $100m ($8 per share), which gives over 80% upside from the current level. With enough cash on the balance sheet to finance the announced expansion projects while still being able to maintain a net cash position, I feel that the thesis is also protected on the downside. It is worth noting that Jerash trades at 0.7x TBV and is close to its WC position. High insider ownership adds further confidence to the thesis, with insiders holding c. 44% of shares (CEO holds c. 32%, of which 29.5% through Merlotte Enterprises).

What I don't like is the customer concentration risk. Management is working on that, but it is something that investors should keep in mind. The combination of dividend and capital raise doesn't really help the story. Last three-year dividend was equal to the capital raise, no? Gloomy clothing retail outlook also to be monitored closely, but we are contrarians after all.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.