The Market Is Too Optimistic On Charles Schwab

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • My views on Charles Schwab have been quite balanced, and my last 'neutral/hold' rating has worked out. But now I am changing my stance based on new data.
  • On the positive side, cash sorting trends are improving.
  • But growth in core net new assets is unusually low.
  • Asset management business is punching below its weight.
  • The consensus view is set for disappointment.

Hurdle Analysis

Hunting Alpha author wondering if Charles Schwab can clear consensus' high expectations

haibeiren

A Change in Stance After A Thesis Review

I believe the fight between the bulls and the bears on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) (SCHW.PD

Performance of my last rating on Charles Schwab

Performance of my last rating on Charles Schwab (Seeking Alpha, Charles Schwab: No Fat Pitch Here)

Charles Schwab Net New Purchased Money Market Fund Flows

Charles Schwab Net New Purchased Money Market Fund Flows (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Charles Schwab Core Net Assets

Charles Schwab Core Net Assets (Company's Press Releases, Author's Analysis)

Net New Active Brokerage Accounts Excluding Company Initiated Closures

Net New Active Brokerage Accounts Excluding Company Initiated Closures (Company's Press Releases, Author's Analysis)

Revenue Surprise vs Consensus

Revenue Surprise vs Consensus (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas.Investment process:1. Sourcing investment ideas based on a combination of top-down, bottom-up and momentum analysis along with an AI/ML model to identify the ones most primed for outperformance vs S&P500. The opportunity set includes almost 2000 and ETFs stocks across major stock markets in the world.2. Evaluating investment ideas by seeing if there is a brief, simple and sensible investment thesis on what can generate alpha vs the market over the next few months and quarters3. Translating narrative into numbers to see if the valuations support the thesisGeneralist approach; investing in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for timing the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few months to a few quarters to even a few weeks in some market conditions. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.Seeking Alpha Ratings History:It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. The best way to track Hunting Alpha's portfolio holdings and performance is to follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SEEACTWIN) and Substack (https://seeactwin.substack.com), where more frequent updates are broadcast to the world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Sw09 profile picture
Sw09
Today, 9:28 AM
Premium
Comments (45)
The fact you are changing your thesis in less than 60 days tells me everything I need to know.
z
zogs
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (42)
Short Schwab at your own peril.
