Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Natuzzi: All The Chickens Coming Home To Roost

Jun. 19, 2023 8:03 AM ETNatuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.09K Followers

Summary

  • There is a risk of postponing Natuzzi's strategic plan and necessary investments.
  • We do not like companies that rely on Government financial support.
  • Q1 decline was very pronounced, and the company will suffer from FX and higher rates evolution. We are still neutral.
Natuzzi "United For Armony" Cocktail Party

Jacopo M. Raule

Here at the Lab, it is already the second time we have covered Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) over the last trailing twelve months. As a reminder, the company is engaged in the design, production, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Natuzzi currently employs

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.09K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.