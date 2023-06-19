ibreakstock/iStock via Getty Images

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) is a Dutch developer of oral and non-statin medicines for cardiovascular diseases. The company is an Amgen spinoff that was supported in its pre-NASDAQ days by European giant Menarini. NAMS IPO-ed in November 2022 with $328mn total proceeds. The company pipeline looks like this:

NAMS pipeline (NAMS website)

The lead and only clinical stage asset is an oral CETPi (an isoform of the cholesteryl-ester transfer protein) called obicetrapib. It is an oral LDL-lowering therapy to be used in adjunct to statins, for which there is a significant need despite available therapies. It is a once daily low dose CEPT inhibitor. In a phase 2b trial, strong LDL lowering was observed, with ~50% LDL-lowering as monotherapy, and ~63% in combination with ezetimibe. The company has solid tolerability data in over 800 patients. The molecule has shown strong effects on various other markers like ApoB, non-HDL-C, HDL-C and Lp(a). They have also completed enrollment in the phase 3 BROOKLYN study ahead of schedule.

Using our proprietary TickerBay tool, we were quickly able to find safety and efficacy data from the previous phase 2 trial of obicetrapib. Here's the data:

NAMS trial data (TickerBay)

Below is the text version for easier reading (Note to myself: make the tool text more readable):

Efficacy: The Phase 2 ROSE2 clinical trial of obicetrapib and ezetimibe demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in LDL-C and ApoB, with a median reduction in LDL-C levels of 63% versus baseline in patients on high-intensity statin therapy. The combination of obicetrapib plus ezetimibe resulted in significantly more patients achieving LDL-C levels of less than 100, less than 70 and less than 55 mg/dL than the placebo group (100%, 93.5% and 87.1% vs. 66.7%, 16.7% and 0.0%, respectively). In addition, statistically significant improvements in Lp(a), non-HDL-C, and total and small LDL particles were observed. These results suggest that the combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe has the potential to significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in high-risk patients. Safety: The combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe was observed to be generally well-tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to placebo. Adverse events were generally mild to moderate, with the most prevalent adverse events being nausea, urinary tract infection, and headache. No drug-related, treatment-emergent serious adverse events were observed. These results suggest that the combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe has a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

The above complete data was presented just two weeks ago. Ezetimibe is a nonstatin therapy approved two decades earlier, and it has a historical LDL-C lowering percentage of between 13 and 20%. Thus, the improvements observed are substantial.

The company has run multiple phase 2 trials for the molecule, and they have presented a lot of data over the years. That the company is relatively unknown in the US has to be put down to the Dutch origin of the company.

According to the company, to be successful, these LDL-C lowering products need to be efficacious, but also come in small oral tablets, have a low cost of manufacturing (low COGS), be safe and well-tolerated, and also have ancillary benefits. They produce the following chart that explains how obicetrapib can be positioned:

LDL-C lowering molecules (NAMS website)

There have been other CETP inhibitors in the market before, like Anacetrapib, Evacetrapib and Dalcetrapib. These have not had as solid an LDL-C lowering profile as injectable PCSK9 inhibitors. The following chart explains the situation:

CETPi comparison (NAMS website)

Obicetrapib's LDL-C lowering of 63% is "virtually identical to PCSK9 injectables and is substantially better than other oral therapies." This was in combination with ezetimibe. By itself, obicetrapib 10 mg was able to achieve 43% LDL-C reduction, which is also a good number. The company also thinks it can manufacture obicetrapib at a low cost. The molecule is safe and well-tolerated. It also has a number of proposed and tested ancillary benefits. It even reduces and normalizes LDL-P, a more useful indication of cardiovascular risk than even LDL-C. Obicetrapib alone reduced 72% of LDL-P and 95.5% of LDL-P when combined with ezetimibe.

Another interesting thing was the synergistic effect observed with ezetimibe. When ezetimibe is used alone, there's a 20% LDL-C reduction. When used with statins, it becomes 18% - i.e., there is no synergy. When used with obicetrapib, it becomes 32.2% - i.e., the effect is synergistic. The reason for this could be the following, according to the company:

Obicetrapib is designed to promote more cholesterol excretion into the intestines (via TICE) while ezetimibe is designed to block cholesterol reabsorption into the body, synergistically enhancing fecal sterol removal of cholesterol.

In the Rose phase 2b trial, testing Obicetrapib as an adjunct to statin therapy, median LDL-C reductions of 51% from baseline were observed. This, too, seems to be a synergistic effect, because statin itself has a much lower record of reducing LDL-C.

The company does a good job comparing prior CETPis with obicetrapib. Why were those not so successful, while the company hopes that its own CETPi will do much better? As the company explains it:

We believe that all prior CETPi were developed with a misguided focus on HDL increase (rather than LDL decrease) as the primary MoA for CVD risk reduction, leading to inappropriate compound selection or inappropriate CVOT design.

Financials

NAMS has a market cap of $981mn and a cash balance of €439 million. Research and development expenses were €82 million for the full year 2022, while selling, general and administrative expenses were €22 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 4 years. This is enough time for even their US approval, which they expect in 2027. EU approval is expected earlier, in 2025. After the recent positive data drop, they launched a $150+mn secondary offering.

The company has strong IP. They are protected till 2036 in both the US and EU, with additional protection possible through extensions and so on.

The company also has a strong partner in Menarini, which provides them with significant non-dilutive capital and could enable NewAmsterdam to simultaneously launch obicetrapib in different markets.

Bottom line

NAMS looks like a great company doing important work. Their lack of recognition in the US - which translates to a low average volume of traded stocks - is a problem for US investors. They also do not have major US partnerships like they do in the EU, despite having connections to Amgen. I will, therefore, observe this stock with interest, but will not take a position unless they gain a partner in the US.