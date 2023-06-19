Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Lookback: CVR Partners And Market Surprises

Jun. 19, 2023
Summary

  • The complex interaction of food, natural gas, and fertilizer prices is complicated to predict, as we have seen.
  • This article is about general observations and further examples of this difficulty, especially in the commodity and energy sectors.
  • The future of the stock and dividend depends on fertilizer prices and overall market supply, with the adaptability of markets and complex global factors making predictions difficult.
Chemical plant for production of ammonia and nitrogen fertilization

saoirse_2010

Investment Thesis

The global markets for agriculture, gas, and fertilizers are complex and notoriously difficult to predict accurately. In the short term, it depends on weather and European production; in the long term, it depends on the demand for corn, which has risen steadily over the long

This article was written by

My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

w
w rap
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (31)
You must be shorting the stock
G
Geosands
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (437)
a very insightful, and honest, appraisal of the past year in the fertilizer space. I am basically almost out of my larger position in the stock that I had originally purchased for the cap gain potential. Yes, I got that, AND left it on the table, so all I came away with were the disto's. The only guy I blame is the greedy guy in the mirror. After investing for over 30 years, I'm still relearning old lessons.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
