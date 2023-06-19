Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thorne HealthTech: Solid 2023 Outlook With A Short-Term Pullback Risk

Jun. 19, 2023 8:43 AM ETThorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN)
Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
737 Followers

Summary

  • The nutraceuticals industry is expected to experience moderate growth, with Thorne well-positioned to capture higher-end segments.
  • Thorne's focus on R&D, innovations, and strong direct-to-consumer sales contribute to its potential for moderate upside in stock price.
  • Despite weaker macro data and industry headwinds, Thorne's value-added products and recent breakthroughs may help offset price-sensitive consumer preferences.

Supplements and vitamins on a white background. Selective focus.

Yana Tatevosian

Opportunity Overview

The nutraceuticals industry still has ample growth potential, but growth may be weaker relative to 2020-2021. This industry should still experience moderate growth as consumers become more health-conscious.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) is well-positioned to capture the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Thorne Q1 Report

Thorne Q1 Report

Chart
Data by YCharts

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance

Thorne

Thorne

Thorne

Thorne

Thorne

Thorne

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
737 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.