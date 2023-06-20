Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta: The Modern Day Washington Post, Part III

Jun. 20, 2023 8:30 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Louis Stevens
Summary

  • In 2022, I likened Meta to the Washington Post, led by Katharine Graham, circa 1973-1974.
  • From the nature of the stock decline to Meta's CFO's execution of a healthy leveraged recapitalization in late 2022, the similarities have been worth considering.
  • In this note, we will mostly focus on Meta's most recent quarter, as well as the simply superb work performed by Meta's CFO over the last 6 months or thereabouts.
  • I provide links to "The Modern Day Washington Post" parts I and II and share a link to an exercise I performed in which I estimated the impact of digital ads on our economic system. Zuckerberg mentioned a study in this vein on Meta's recent earnings call.
  • To concisely state my thesis for Meta: Onward to 5B Family of App users and beyond.
Facebook

panida wijitpanya

Thesis Housekeeping

In the links below, you'll find a variety of perspectives for Beating The Market's Meta (NASDAQ:META) thesis.

From assessing the impacts of digital ads on global GDP to analogizing (a dangerous act at times; reasoning via first principles

Meta user growth

Meta Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Meta user growth

Meta Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Meta user growth

Meta Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Meta user growth

Meta Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

meta stock chart

YCharts

Meta user growth

Meta Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Louis Stevens
I buy businesses I like, then hold them with a long term time horizon.

Some credentials of mine: Former U.S. Army Officer, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, FOUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

