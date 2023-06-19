Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

A version of this article was first shared with members of my Quality Value Investing (QVI) subscription service in Seeking Alpha's Investing Groups on February 24, 2023.

Active and passive noninstitutional investors are keenly aware of the risks of investing in the stocks and bonds of publicly traded companies. Accordingly, they stay on guard against sudden market exuberance for candidates - Bitcoin and the stocks of unprofitable tech companies were the latest flavors of choice - queued to take down an entire market.

Unpredictable macroeconomic events such as the inflationary bear market and coronavirus pandemic are notable exceptions. Remember junk bonds in the 1980s, dot-coms in the 1990s, and mortgage-backed securities in the 2000s?

Between bubbles, irrational investor sentiment from the daily news cycle and quarterly earnings releases provoke gyrations within the US domestic stock market. The volatility keeps portfolio holdings on a roller coaster ride in the short term as we wait for the compounding of capital gains and dividend income over the long term. Mitigate those risks by employing a value-based, far-sighted common stock portfolio strategy. First, hold the shares for as long as the business remains terrific, as demonstrated by growing revenues and earnings and, most important, by generating free cash flow and capital allocations that produce compounding annual returns for shareholders.

Just as crucial as compounding is having wide margins of safety built into the common stocks of our chosen publicly traded companies.

The Magic of Compounding

Compounding is the financial process when an investor reinvests the owners' earnings, such as capital gains, interest payments, or dividend payouts, into the asset or portfolio to spawn additional profits from the holdings over time. This magical principle of mathematics is the primary generator of absolute returns in equity and fixed-income investing.

An Apple a Day

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) went public in December 1980 at $22 per share. The stock had split five times since the initial public offering or IPO, splitting on a two-for-one basis on June 16, 1987, June 21, 2000, and February 28, 2005. The stock split on a seven-for-one basis on June 9, 2014, and four-for-one on August 31, 2020.

A stock split occurs when a company divides its ordinary shares into multiples, adjusting the traded price by the same division. For example, if one share trading at $40 splits two for one, the result is two shares trading at $20.

On a split-adjusted basis, Apple's IPO share price was a mere $0.09 (nine cents) after adjusting the cost from the original $22. As a bonus, the company paid quarterly dividends from April 1987 to October 1995 and again from July 2012. The result was that a $1,000 investment during the IPO in December 1980, adjusted for stock splits and dividends, was worth about $4.5 million - accounting for inflation in 2023 dollars - as of the date of this calculation when the stock was trading at $185 a share.

Apple's captivating story of the power of compounded buy-and-hold investing reminds retail-level investors to commit to total return from capital appreciation and dividend payments.

It's the Real Thing for Real Investors

Upon its IPO in September 1919, one common share of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) traded at $40 a share - not adjusted for inflation - about the same price range during the research and writing of this article.

Nevertheless, as of the split in July 2012, the estate of an original buy-and-hold purchaser has enjoyed eleven varied stock splits yielding 9,216 shares from the lone original share. At the time of this calculation, the total value of the original single share equates to $6.5 million - accounting for inflation in 2023 dollars - net of dividends.

Thus, based on the current share price of about $60 as of this writing, a $200 KO investment in 1919 was worth about $32 million - accounting for inflation in 2023 dollars - as of this calculation, net of dividends. The storied history of Coca-Cola is another prime example of why retail value investors cherish the power of annual compounding from buying and holding the shares of wonderful companies that enjoy enduring competitive advantages from in-demand products or services.

The ideal business is one that earns very high returns on capital, and that keeps using lots of capital at those high returns. That becomes a compounding machine. - Warren Buffett

In his answer to a question at the 2003 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) shareholder meeting, Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett - the eminent investor of our time - rendered wisdom in advocating the buying and holding of common shares of quality companies with the history and continued likelihood of generating high capital returns to grow the business. The compounding total return from capital gains and dividends rewards the shareholder. A favorite long-term holding of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola has been a compounding machine for a century.

And, as of its most recent 13F filing, Apple continues as the largest reported holding in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

There are investors, and there are speculators. Each seeks to profit, the former in the long term and the latter in the short term. Nevertheless, the long-view investor seems to prevail thanks to the magic of compounding.

Protected By a Wide Margin of Safety

Compounding capital gains and dividends are the best friends of the everyday stock investor. In his classic book The Intelligent Investor (New York: HarperCollins, 1949), Buffett's mentor Benjamin Graham speaks of limiting stock purchases to shares trading with a margin of safety.

Margin of Safety in Practice

The margin of safety in a stock is the difference between the estimated intrinsic value of the security and its actual market price.

In general, investors have two alternatives to calculate the margin of safety in a company and its common shares. The conventional approach attempts to predict an exact intrinsic value of the equity and subtracts the estimate from the actual price. The second, more practical method uncovers whether the stock represents a quality, enduring company trading at what appears to be a reasonable price. The former demands high intelligence and plenty of assumptions; the latter requires mere thought and discipline in a review of the facts.

Some well-intentioned investors prefer to calculate the margin of safety with discounted future free cash flow projections and other future-focused or assumptive estimates of precision price targets cast within specific time frames. Wall Street analysts enable the behavior on Main Street by publishing complex financial models that lack consistency. Such sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value estimates justifies the high fee structure of the financial services industry. Be suspect of the projections within these formulas. Hasn't an investor who starts predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures become more of a speculator?

Nearsighted predictions are more or less crapshoots, yet Wall Street makes a living off of them, a paradox of epic proportions.

Margin of Safety by Proxy

Interpret the useful measure of a company and its stock's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices instead of assumptive discounted future cash flows and other cross-your-fingers projections. Then, attempt a modest, albeit realistic, approach to estimating the inherent value by measuring the margin of safety in a broader sense.

For example, Quality Value Investing presents conservative models to screen for the bargain-priced shares of companies with strong value propositions, favorable earnings and free cash flow yields - as compared to the Ten-Year Treasury rate - adequate returns on equity and invested capital; attractive prices to sales, operating cash flow, and enterprise value to operating earnings; and controllable long- and short-term debt coverages.

When a company and its common shares present as superior in each margin of safety indicator, a higher potential for alpha-achieving performance exists. Hence, we are quantifying the performance of the operation in more objective than subjective terms. No-brainers are better bets than possibles or maybes.

In my book, Build Wealth with Common Stocks, I write:

Instead of chasing the dragon, own common shares to savor the benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, valuable products or services, rewards employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

Thoughtful, do-it-yourself investors avoid attempts at predicting specific future movements in the shares, whether by price target or percentage gains and losses, leaving nonsensical games of chance to market speculators. Nonetheless, historical capital gains in the common shares spawn from the occasional, sometimes generous, upticks in the stock price of a high-quality business adding up over time. Patient investors experience this alpha or the excess return of an investment relative to the performance of a benchmark index.

Any ongoing dividend yields are the stock market equivalent of receiving interest payments on the outstanding principal of a loan or the equivalent of the initial capital investment to purchase the shares of the stock.

On Becoming Warren Buffett

The quality-driven value investing paradigm enthusiastically follows the rational wisdom of the Oracle of Omaha as presented in the excellent HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffett (New York: Kunhardt Films, HBO Documentary Films, 2017).

Regardless of quality, Buffett bought cheap companies earlier in his career and unlocked value through corporate events by dumping the stock when the price increased to a predetermined level. Ultimately, he transitioned to buying and holding quality companies at sensible prices and taking advantage of the magic of compounding protected by wide safety margins.

Buffett acknowledges that he made this career makeover from a stock trader to a company investor under the tutelage of his partner, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. He learned from Munger that "it is far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price."

If modeling Buffett's earlier career, the cautious advice reminds stock traders to sell a fair company at a fantastic price or live with the consequences. On the contrary, if influenced by the Buffett/Munger partnership that resolved to buy and hold terrific companies at reasonable prices, independent investors are better served staying for the long haul, as this was the holding period when Buffett's fortune began to compound into the billions. Nevertheless, his valuable lesson and the basis of the documentary - what successful investors do with portfolio windfalls is far more important than the act of making money. Buffett is giving the bulk of his wealth back to society through charities such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The HBO documentary juxtaposes Buffett's abnormal accumulation of enormous wealth against his ultimate decision to divest most of his investable assets to philanthropic causes, including those presided by his children. Takeaways are that you cannot go wrong financially by modeling his greedy, albeit compassed ways; intellectually, from his mountains of wisdom; and spiritually, by giving it back when the scoreboard reads Game Over. Hence, a stark reminder that one cannot take a lifelong accumulation of tangible assets to any Promised Land or afterlife.

Capital limitations notwithstanding, thoughtful investors who follow Buffett's time-tested paradigm of taking advantage of the magic of compounding protected by a wide margin of safety increase the likelihood of success over a long-term holding period.

Invest Wisely with Quality-Driven Value

The coronavirus pandemic following the overextended post-Great Recession bull market, including the unpredictable gyrations forced by the irrational sentiment of traders and speculators, was another reminder to stay invested in the common shares of quality companies to take advantage of the compounding capital gains and dividends protected by wide safety margins.

As it went, the exuberance reversed in a heartbeat from the inflation-induced bear market.

When searching for bargains to add to a self-managed brokerage or retirement portfolio during a bull market and finding that new opportunities are nonexistent, investors are better off just staying put. Remember, the good ideas in our portfolios are often the best opportunities to allocate dry powder - investable cash insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or FDIC - instead of investing in speculative or desperate new ideas.

Believing the historic post-Great Recession business cycle was somehow different, hunger-panged investors were chasing visions of fast money from waves on technical charts and other speculative fads of the moment. But, unfortunately, the penchant of the herd for irrational behavior was in full gear before COVID-19 and, along with the inflationary bear, became the number one and two stories with a bullet.

The pursuit of alpha equates to a portfolio of predominantly dividend-paying common stocks of quality companies outperforming the corresponding benchmark over time, plus exceeding any other expectations of disciplined, long-view investors. Notwithstanding any attractive buying or profit-taking opportunities, the current market cycle - bull, bear, or range-bound - is irrelevant in the buy-and-hold quality-driven value investing paradigm.

Within the perpetual uncertainty of economic cycles, it is crucial to evaluate the downside risks and other measurements of the margin of safety of the stock in the near view to take advantage of the compounding of the capital gains and dividends in the longer view.