Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Exxon Mobil Is A Stellar Dividend Growth Idea

Jun. 19, 2023 9:56 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)4 Comments
Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.81K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil has significantly improved its balance sheet strength while maintaining its dividend payouts, reducing its net debt by over $30 billion in just over five years.
  • The company's production growth outlook is supported by fracking technological improvements, oil projects in Guyana, and the possibility of a large LNG export project in Tanzania.
  • Exxon Mobil's large cash position and strong free cash flow generation should allow it to continue rewarding income-seeking investors.

Money gradually piled highly and precess from start to goal

takasuu

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is a stellar income generation opportunity. In a past article, Exxon Mobil Has Ample Upside In Current Environment (link here), I covered my reasoning for why XOM stock could be conservatively

A picture from Exxon Mobil's first quarter of 2023 earnings presentation highlighting its improving balance sheet strength.

Exxon Mobil's balance sheet is relatively strong, though a net cash position would be preferred over a net debt load. (Exxon Mobil - First Quarter of 2023 IR Earnings Presentation)

A snapshot of Exxon Mobil's proved reserve base at the end of December 2017.

Exxon Mobil's proved reserve base has been sliding lower in recent years. (Exxon Mobil - 2017 Annual Report)

A snapshot of Exxon Mobil's proved reserve base at the end of December 2022.

Exxon Mobil has come up with several ways to reverse the slide in its proved reserve base seen in recent years. (Exxon Mobil - 2022 Annual Report)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.81K Followers
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

BA Man profile picture
BA Man
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (2.82K)
While the dividend growth the past few years has been paltry, at least it was not reduced, as the author points. I’m believing that the company will be proving that patience pays the best dividends in the coming years.
Like many others I did back up the truck, nearly tripling my position in XOM during the craziness of ‘20-21. I did recently trim a significant portion of that position (so that my remaining shares are basically all house money) in order to take advantage of other accidental high yielders. Investing is so much fun when you can get in the position of being able to take advantage of Mr Market’s occasional psychotic breaks.
Long XOM for the duration.
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (1.04K)
$XOM met resistance at $119 and that was even retested with failure. $120 would signal the beginning of a new paradigm for oil stocks IMHO. Meanwhile, I'm sticking with my MMFs and T-Bills at 5+ %. I'm beyond perma-Bear. I'm a Groundhog.
U
User 878007
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (9)
Smart $ is long of $XOM. GLTA!
S
Seeburto
Today, 10:19 AM
Premium
Comments (3.32K)
I think thos sector will be lower before it is higher. Waiting patiently.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.