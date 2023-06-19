VOO: Stick With The Program

Scott Olson

As someone who has not really invested in broad market indexes outside of my retirement fund, I tend to ignore them. I tend to be more of an income investor when my employer is not funneling my money into funds they chose to provide for me and other employees.

In that retirement account, however, I look for and choose index funds from low-cost brokerages like Vanguard, Fidelity, and Schwab. Management fees can take a big chunk out of overall returns. Indeed, even a 1% fee can cost hundreds of thousands or millions depending upon the size of a person's nest egg. Therefore, I try to minimize the amount I pay to fund managers and brokerages. Fortunately, my employer offers some funds that have management fees as low as 0.03%.

Because I do more research on income-producing funds and stocks, I was a bit surprised to see that the S&P 500 is up around 17% over the past 12 months. Of course, this is off the heels of a sizable drop of nearly 20% over 2022.

Last Year

Last summer, things were really looking down. Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June. Gas was around $5 a gallon for much of the summer. Food was up substantially. While inflation is still an issue and prices are higher than they were a year ago, the annual rate of price increases has nosed down. Gas prices that were $5 in my neck of the woods are down to around $3.40-$3.60, depending upon the station--still not a great price compared to what we'd become accustomed to for a few years (although I still remember paying $4 a gallon in 2007 and 2008, so it's all relative).

In addition to higher prices on consumer goods, interest rates have continued to climb. Home loans cost around 7% today, which is a big increase over what they were in 2022. I got a car loan for 4% in late 2021; early this year, my interest rate was nearly 8% for an auto loan, even with a high credit score. There are still concerns, but there is the possibility of lower borrowing costs if inflation gets near the Fed's goal of 2%. Indeed, the Federal Reserve just took a pause after raising rates for basically every meeting over the past 1.5 years.

This time last year, people were sure that a recession would hit. Large job losses were expected in the near term, and some people were concerned that the stock market would crash even further.

If the last year has shown us anything, it's impossible to know the future or the specific direction stock prices will take. Therefore, it's important to stay in the market, which is where broad-based index funds can benefit investors.

VOO

Warren Buffett has recommended amateur investors put their money in an S&P 500 fund and then leave it alone. Indeed, he has a directive for 90% of his wife's inheritance to go into a broad-based index fund. Vanguard has its own version of an S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). This fund holds shares in the companies that make up the broader S&P 500 market index, and it's cheap to hold--not in terms of price per share, but in terms of management fees. VOO costs investors only 0.03%.

It's also performed well over the long haul, as has the S&P 500 as a whole. That's because the fund attempts to mimic the returns of the broader market. You're unlikely to beat the market with an investment in VOO, but you're also not likely to lose everything. (If the S&P goes to $0, we've all likely got bigger problems than just the loss of our investments.)

Over the past five years, VOO has returned 58.78% as of the close of the market on June 16, 2023; over the past 10 years, the fund has returned 176.81%. These returns have come despite a couple of major bear markets over the past three years--both the COVID-19 crash in early 2020 and the 20% drop over 2022.

VOO 10-Year Returns (Seeking Alpha)

The fund has not yet reached its high point from late 2021, but those who continued buying during last year's drop purchased shares at a discount.

Keep Buying

No one knows what tomorrow's economic landscape will bring. However, there have been many events over the history of the stock market that have put fear in the hearts of the masses. They'll sell at the drop of a hat, while those who really succeed financially buy when there is uncertainty.

Despite the Great Depression, the Great Recession, a couple of world wars, 9/11 and various and sundry other catastrophes on the geopolitical stage that have included a global pandemic, companies continue to operate, and they continue to make money.

The stock market today is much higher than it was five or 10 years ago. It's even higher when looking at it from a 20-, 30-, or 40-year vantage point. VOO provides a great option for those looking to mimic the market's returns, which averaged approximately 9.4% over the 50 years between 1972 and 2021.

One of the most famous statements in investing comes from Warren Buffett. He argues you should be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. This is great advice, but no one really knows what the market will do from one day to the next. That's why it's a great idea to dollar-cost average over the long run.

You'll buy more shares when the market is down and fewer when it's up. The buys will average out over time, and even with a dividend rate that's pretty anemic at 1.5%, these relatively small cash payments that come with VOO will tend to compound over the long run if reinvested. When prices drop, the yield will likely rise, which will improve long-term returns, as well.

Conclusion

Because VOO tracks the broader S&P 500, the fund will largely follow the index. In the short run, it might rise, but it might also drop. Those who want a quick, one-stop purchase on a weekly or monthly basis might give this Vanguard fund a look. It provides instant diversification with 500 different companies (give or take, depending upon when individual companies join or fall off the S&P). Long-term investors who dollar-cost average should see decent returns over the long haul as new companies innovate and replace those that go under. It can pay to buy a little with every paycheck, whether they hit weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. Those who are looking for short-term income would do better to look elsewhere, but VOO is a solid long-term option for those with a longer time horizon. Past results do not guarantee future returns, but if history is any guide, the US market is innovative and provides solid returns over a period of decades.