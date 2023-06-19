Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opendoor Is Tumbling Down: The Debt Strains Examined

Jun. 19, 2023 10:30 AM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)3 Comments
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
45 Followers

Summary

  • Opendoor Technologies' stock has risen over 170% since the start of the year, but the company faces significant challenges due to a depreciating inventory and high levels of debt.
  • The company operates as a digital intermediary in the real estate sector, offering a simplified and accelerated experience for home buyers and sellers, but struggles to generate positive cash flows from its core business.
  • Opendoor's survival depends on its ability to manage its debts and sell its real estate portfolio, currently at a loss, over the next 24-36 months.

Wooden boards on a red down arrow having the shape of a house. Illustration of the concept of falling prices of house and real property crisis

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) have outperformed with a rise of more than 170% since the start of the year, even though they remain down by over 90% from their 2021 peak. Judging solely on this, one might think

Zillow's page dedicated to sellers with Opendoor's presence highlighted

Zillow's "Sell" page presents the user with the possibility to directly sell a house to Opendoor (Zillow.com)

Opendoor's real estate inventory as of Q1 2023

Opendoor's real estate inventory as of Q1 2023 (Opendoor's Letter to Shareholders - Q1 2023)

chart of US Existing home sales in last 5 years

U.S. Existing Home Sales (Chart from Investing.com / Data from NAR )

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
45 Followers
Financial editor since 2016, with a focus on market cycles and market imbalances. Editor In Chief for TradingOnline.com, one of the most prominent financial news websites in Italy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

o
old maid
Today, 10:39 AM
Premium
Comments (2.19K)
why not focus on bigger companies that you might invest time in to understand?

the last guy who dumped on open ignorantly also didnt understand it and recommended a sale. about a month or so ago at $2.

$4 before $1.98. then send in the next know-nothing bearish analyst.
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
Today, 10:54 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (12)
@old maid The fact that in a very short period of time (that is what one month in the stock market is) the stock rallied, doesn't imply that fundamentals got any better. Just raised with the tide. Same thing if the stock dips 25% tomorrow: the fundamentals won't be significantly different. I stand with Warren Buffett on this - if you are not willing to keep a stock for 10 years, don't even think of holding it for ten minutes.
o
old maid
Today, 11:16 AM
Premium
Comments (2.19K)
@Alessandro Calvo you clearly do not understand open so why are you writing about it? you don’t seem to understand it any better than does poochie-dog.

i bot open at about $1 during the amusing tax- selling frenzy in december. i have also sold about 2,000 $1 puts as far out as 2025. (was it you who paid me $.40-$.50 for those 2025 $1 puts, lol ?).

i expect to keep open until it gets to $10 at which point, like all my 10-baggers, it will be donated to charity.

so, big bear, are you short stock, long puts, short calls? how are you recommending your followers play your advice?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.