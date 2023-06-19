Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Solid Financials, Reasonable Valuation And A Great Opportunity For Income Return

Jun. 19, 2023
The Contrarian Portfolio
Summary

  • PayPal is a strong e-commerce trend beneficiary with reasonable valuations & financials. Strategic options available set PayPal up as a potential growth-at-a-reasonable price.
  • Management re-shift could be a positive catalyst as the existing board has destroyed value, shown by declining return on capital over the past few years.
  • Risk factors include 1) declining market share and margins 2) no long-term moat and fragmented industry with little economic power 3) poor use of capital going forward.
  • I view this as a compelling entry point for an income growth portfolio with opportunities to write covered calls.

Paypal flags San Jose California

bennymarty

Earnings estimates

Bloomberg, Author

User and growth metrics

PayPal

Valuation metrics

Bloomberg

Technical analysis

TradingView

The Contrarian Portfolio
Generalist equity analyst with significant experience in technology, discretionary and financial services sectors. Manage an independent long/short equity portfolio and an active long-only ETF. Crypto and blockchain enthusiast. CFA Charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

o
old maid
Today, 10:48 AM
Premium
Comments (2.2K)
in the vast universe of investment opportunities i like bargains with good risk/reward profiles.

how is paypal anyone’s best call by that metric? i wouldnt bother with paypal with a ten-foot pole.

THIS is your first choice? how sad for you.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 10:53 AM
Premium
Comments (4.55K)
@old maid I absolutely loathe PYPL and am rooting for it to burn to the ground. But it’s kind hard to see how you don’t view it as a bargain at this point.

The financials are as strong as ever and it’s still the online payments leader despite its 80% fall in share price.

PYPL reminds me of META last year. Does it deserve to be a $300 stock again soon? Hell to the no. But $120-$140 is probably in the cards as a 12-month price target. Representing over 100% returns.
o
old maid
Today, 10:57 AM
Premium
Comments (2.2K)
@InvestInMETA paypal seems to be in a very competitive space that is being disrupted. will paypal grow or make a lot of money? why would it?
why should it?

i’m not saying it is a short but there have to be much better/safer investments.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 10:59 AM
Premium
Comments (4.55K)
@old maid Judging by their last earnings report, growth is still available.
