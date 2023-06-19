Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Investors Are Stuck In The Mouse Trap

Jun. 19, 2023 10:45 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)BUD, MDLZ1 Comment
Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
Summary

  • Disney controls an iconic brand but has struggled in recent years with mounting debts and the effects of the COVID pandemic.
  • Disney faces tough choices trying to bring about coherence in their community after having taken initiatives on inclusion that were praised by some but caused backlash among others.
  • The combination of uncertainty regarding Disney's ability to recover to past levels of free cash flow and shareholder returns mean, I'm cautious at the moment.

Business Man Caught in a Trap

skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

The Disney brand & recent corporate events

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) controls one of the most valuable corporate brands in the world. In a 2020 publication, Forbes ranked Disney the 7th most

disney stock price

Google

Disney 5 year stock price

Google

free cash flow development disney

Free cash flow (FCF). Analyst's presentation, data from Macrotrends.net

borrowings development

Borrowings on balance sheet. Analyst's presentation, data from SEC filings

Investor with a focus on "total cash return" opportunities within US and abroad.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

L
Lost-at-sea
Today, 11:10 AM
Premium
Comments (1.87K)
Yup. Things bad means perfect time to buy before someone else buys the company and splits it up or fixes it. Don’t you think big players like Buffet and others are seriously looking at it right now?
