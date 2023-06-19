Urupong

Thesis

AppLovin Corp's (NASDAQ:APP) solid performance on the EBITDA front versus consensus and optimistic 2Q23 guidance are further evidence that the company is stabilizing. Most importantly, the APP portfolio of businesses across mobile advertising and mobile gaming remained stable, with software revenue continuing to rise. As a result of this stability, I think investors are more optimistic about the prospects for the industry as a whole, which had been shaken by Apple's (AAPL) privacy changes. Management has also maintained its efforts to boost the company's profitability by concentrating on margin management in the App segment than growth, which I thought was the right move in the current climate where investors are focusing a lot on profits. However, expansion is completely thrown out of the window. It is still a priority for management, who are growing the business via concentrating on rolling out new technologies like the AXON 2.0 and expanding the platform's use cases in order to attract a more diverse set of advertisers and expose its Software business to more opportunities.

The market is certainly reacting positively to APP's performance as the share price surged another 30% post the earnings. This performance further reinforces my view that APP is a worth long at this share price, and if we compare to the S&P index multiple, I see room for further upside even after the share price performance. While I expect that near-term investor debates will continue to center on the unpredictability of the advertising and gaming end markets, I remain bullish on the APP umbrella of companies due to their potential for growth and a strong margin profile in a resurgent mobile advertising and gaming industry.

Growth expectation moving forward

After seeing the latest 1Q23 results, I think the outlook for the rest of FY23 will improve. To put this growth in perspective, consider that the 2H22 saw a stagnation in Software sales, while 1Q23 saw a sequential growth of 16%. Management has attributed the sequential growth to a combination of a more favorable environment for mobile gaming in general and increased confidence among publishers regarding their marketing expenditures. The latter is crucial because it indicates a shift in tone from APP's 4Q22 earnings call, in which the company reported a soft but stable market. With the success of the AXON 2 rollout, I anticipate APP will maintain its current upswing.

Margin expectation moving forward

With the mix shifting more toward the higher margin Software division, I anticipate APP's margin to improve throughout the remainder of FY23. However, I anticipate that APP will spend marketing costs to support new game launches, which will have a negative impact on margin in the near future. Management has stated that they plan on operating the App segment in the mid-teens margin range, which is lower than the business' current run-rate. Although this may seem like bad news at first glance due to the impending pressure on profit margins, I believe this action is essential to APP's future success. Marketing new games costs money, but that money leads to growth and higher absolute EBITDA. I find management's discussion on the mobile games market highly promising and perceive indications of stability from other publishers. However, it is premature to assert that the industry has completely regained a growth trajectory. Additionally, I anticipate that AXON 2.0 will contribute to an enhanced software revenue stream for the company. Nonetheless, it is currently challenging to determine whether this advancement will result in a substantial and immediate shift, similar to the impact of AXON 1.0.

AXON 2.0

The rollout of the technology will be staggered as the management carefully considers how it will affect their second-quarter projections. Considering the massive improvements in AI that are expected to improve APP's capacity to accurately predict user app preferences, I continue to maintain a positive outlook on the implementation of this technology. Advertisers should see good returns on their money with the AXON 2.0. It's important to remember that the initial release of AXON in 2020 was a major factor in increasing revenue back then. So, there is a chance that AXON 2.0 might do the same thing.

Valuation

APP is now trading at 8.6x forward EBITDA, which is 4x lower than the S&P500 forward EBITDA multiple. I believe the market discount is justified by the ad market's near-term weakness and uncertainties. However, I believe that taking a longer-term view here makes more sense, as the digital ad industry is facing a strong secular tailwind from the shift of ad dollars away from legacy channels. Digital ads will only become more relevant as the world becomes more digitalized and connected. Importantly, APP margins will continue to improve as the revenue mix shifts toward software; as a result, EBITDA should grow much faster than the top line. Based on these considerations, I believe APP should trade at a premium to the S&P.

Conclusion

APP solid performance, optimistic guidance, and stable portfolio across mobile advertising and gaming indicate that the company is stabilizing. The focus on margin management over growth is a prudent strategy in the current climate. The rollout of AXON 2.0 technology holds potential for positive returns on investment for advertisers, similar to the impact of its predecessor. Looking ahead, I expect improved growth for the remainder of FY23, supported by a more favorable mobile gaming environment. While marketing costs may temporarily impact margins, they are necessary for future growth and higher EBITDA. APP's valuation, trading at a discount compared to the S&P500, is justified by near-term market weaknesses, but its long-term prospects in the digital ad industry warrant a premium. Overall, I remain bullish on APP due to its growth potential and strong margin profile in the resurgent mobile advertising and gaming industry.