Bitcoin: New Fantasy Despite Summer Lull And Uncertainties (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 19, 2023 10:58 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)ETH-USD
Summary

  • Bitcoin prices have recovered by 8.2% to around USD26,850 in the past two days, possibly due to BlackRock's application for a Bitcoin ETF.
  • Despite recent declines, Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen positive price developments since the beginning of the year, with gains of 60% and 46%, respectively.
  • The ongoing recovery in Bitcoin prices should provide insight into the state of the crypto sector and whether a clear trend reversal and breakout from the downtrend channel will occur.

Glowing dark background with bitcoin symbol.

peshkov

With prices reaching nearly USD31,000, Bitcoin's recovery rally hit its peak on April 14th. This resulted in a doubling of prices within a span of five months. Our initial two price targets of USD25,000 and USD30,000 were achieved.

Review

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. altcoins vs. Gold vs. Silver in USD year-to-date, as of June 17th, 2023. Source: TradingView. June 17th, 2023, Bitcoin - New fantasy despite summer lull and uncertainties

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. altcoins vs. Gold vs. Silver in USD year-to-date, as of June 17th, 2023. (TradingView)

Bitcoin in USD, weekly chart as of June 17th, 2023. Source: TradingView. June 17th, 2023, Bitcoin - New fantasy despite summer lull and uncertainties

Bitcoin in USD, weekly chart as of June 17th, 2023. (TradingView)

Bitcoin in USD, daily chart as of June 17th, 2023. Source: TradingView. June 17th, 2023, Bitcoin - New fantasy despite summer lull and uncertainties

Bitcoin in USD, daily chart as of June 17th, 2023. (TradingView)

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, as of June 17th, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, as of June 17th, 2023. (Lookintobitcoin)

Crypto Fear & Greed Index long term, as of June 17th, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin

Crypto Fear & Greed Index long term, as of June 17th, 2023. (Lookintobitcoin)

Seasonality for Bitcoin, as of June 8th, 2023. Source: Seasonax. June 17th, 2023, Bitcoin - New fantasy despite summer lull and uncertainties

Seasonality for Bitcoin, as of June 8th, 2023. (Seasonax)

Bitcoin/Gold-Ratio, weekly chart as of June 17th, 2023. Source: Tradingview. Source: Tradingview. June 17th, 2023, Bitcoin - New fantasy despite summer lull and uncertainties

Bitcoin/Gold-Ratio, weekly chart as of June 17th, 2023. (TradingView)

FED balance sheet vs. net liquidity vs. S&P 500, as of June 9th, 2023. Source: Pictet Asset Management

Fed balance sheet vs. net liquidity vs. S&P 500, as of June 9th, 2023. (Pictet Asset Management)

US FED balance sheet vs. FED funds rate, as of June 14th, 2023. Source: Holger Zschaepitz

US Fed balance sheet vs. Fed funds rate, as of June 14th, 2023. (Holger Zschaepitz)

Bankruptcy filings in the US, as of June 7, 2023. Source: S&P Global. Source: Tradingview. June 17th, 2023, Bitcoin - New fantasy despite summer lull and uncertainties

Bankruptcy filings in the US, as of June 7, 2023. (S&P Global)

Florian Grummes is an independent financial analyst, advisor, consultant, trader & investor as well as an international speaker with more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. Via Midas Touch Consulting he is publishing weekly gold, silver, bitcoin & cryptocurrency analysis for his numerous international readers. Florian is well known for combining technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis into one often accurate conclusion about the markets. www.midastouch-consulting.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

