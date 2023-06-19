Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Charles Schwab: With Earnings Power Down, Stock Will Likely Follow

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.46K Followers

Summary

  • Charles Schwab's Monthly Activity Report for May 2023 shows a slowdown in cash inflows and increased reliance on expensive short-term funding sources.
  • Analysts have revised Schwab's FY 2024 earnings estimates to $3.9 per share, down 35% since the start of the year, suggesting a forward P/E of around 14x.
  • Schwab's stock appears overvalued compared to industry peers such as J.P. Morgan, UBS, and Morgan Stanley.

Charles Schwab Consumer Location. The Charles Schwab Corporation Provides Brokerage, Banking and Financial Services I

jetcityimage

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) recently published its Monthly Activity Report for May 2023, giving investors a peek into key financial indicators regarding client activity and asset levels. While cash sorting continues to decelerate, the report also highlighted a persistent slowdown in

SCHW vs SP500 YTD price performance

Seeking Alpha

William Blair Equity Research

Cash Sorting Activity, Schwab YTD 2023

UBS WM Rate Monitor dated 9th June 2023, SCHW CD rates

UBS Equity Research

SCHW EPS 2024 estimates

Refinitiv

SCHW valuation

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.46K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 11:06 AM
Premium
Comments (10.8K)
Bravo:

“Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks”
www.bloomberg.com/...
z
zogs
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (43)
Short Schwab at your own peril
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.