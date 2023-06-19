Game Over For Bulls? Unveiling The Bearish Thesis On ESPO

zeljkosantrac

Investment Thesis

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) has shown strong performance since late October 2022. However, I maintain a bearish stance due to deteriorating fundamentals, high valuations, and a potential turning point in the market for bears. The market currently exhibits extreme overbought conditions, with the S&P 500 reaching high RSI levels, which may lead to lower stock prices in the short term. ESPO's top holdings have a low short interest, indicating market complacency. Additionally, the sector's growth has declined, and ESPO trades at elevated price-earnings and price-to-book ratios, providing a good risk reward for shorts.

About ESPO

ESPO is an investment vehicle designed to capture the potential growth and opportunities within the video gaming and eSports industry. This ETF provides investors with exposure to companies involved in video game development, eSports events, gaming hardware, and related technologies.

ESPO's portfolio consists of a diverse range of holdings, including prominent global video game publishers, streaming platforms, and technology companies. Some of the top holdings include well-known industry leaders such as Tencent Holdings, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

This ETF offers an opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the rapid expansion of the gaming industry. With the increasing popularity of video games and the emergence of eSports as a mainstream entertainment sector, ESPO provides a convenient way to gain exposure to this dynamic market. As the global gaming market continues to grow, driven by factors such as technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and the rise of competitive gaming, ESPO's diversified portfolio positions investors to potentially benefit from this trend.

For more details on ESPO, please check the fund's fact sheet.

A Compelling Bear Case With ESPO

ESPO reached a bottom in late October 2022, in line with the overall market, and has since displayed impressive performance, boasting over a 50% increase. This coincided with the return of liquidity to the market and a stabilization of the 10-year yield. Since autumn 2022, declining 10-year yields have provided a favorable tailwind for long-duration assets like equities. ESPO is currently trading above key moving averages, and while the positive momentum may continue for a few more weeks, I believe that we are still in a bear market and that the sell-off will resume when overall equity markets start to turn.

The S&P 500 is already displaying signs of extreme overbought conditions, as market participants have abandoned the bear market narrative and flocked to stocks. The current RSI readings are among the highest observed in recent years, which, in my opinion, will ultimately result in lower stock prices, at least in the short term. However, it is important to note that overbought conditions are necessary to signal a temporary market top and pave the way for a resumption of the sell-off. It is worth considering that the last time we witnessed such levels on the S&P 500, interest rates were significantly lower. Furthermore, positive real rates are now on the rise across the yield curve, with the two-year real yield approaching levels seen during the regional banking crisis in March 2023.

Several of the top ten holdings in ESPO now exhibit some of the lowest short-interest percentages in months, indicating market complacency and scars left by premature bearish bets. A low level of short interest is typically advantageous for bears, as it limits potential short covering and can impact the price floor in the event of a market downturn.

It is important to acknowledge that ESPO operates within a cyclical sector that typically moves in line with the broader economy during inflection points. While ESPO still trades well above its February 2020 levels, when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a surge in the esports and gaming industry, it is crucial to recognize that the market dynamics have shifted since then. Reports highlighting declining or stagnant growth in the sector further support this observation.

U.S. videogame sales fell year-over-year for the second straight month in April, as a broad content decline more than offset more gains in console sales. Overall sales dipped 5% to $4.123B from last March's $4.32B, according to research group Circana. On a year-to-date basis, sales are down 2% so far in 2023 from the same period in 2022, to $17.71B. But hardware sales kept up a string of gains that started after some post-pandemic relief in the supply chain -- rising 7% from the prior April to $367M (the best April in that category since April 2020, analyst Mat Piscatella noted).

Considering the deteriorating fundamental landscape and elevated valuations, historical trends suggest a favorable environment for bearish positions. ESPO currently trades at a price-earnings ratio of 27x based on the last twelve months' earnings, with limited growth prospects. Additionally, the price-to-book ratio sits at an elevated level of 3.56x.

In summary, my outlook for ESPO remains bearish, driven by weakening fundamentals, high valuations, and what I perceive to be a turning point in the market. In the event of a 5-10% decline in the SPY, I anticipate ESPO could experience a 10 to 20% drop due to its higher beta.

Key Takeaways

Since late October 2022, ESPO has demonstrated a strong performance, both in absolute and relative terms. However, I am bearish on ESPO at current levels due to deteriorating fundamentals, high valuations, and a potential market shift favoring bears. The current market displays extreme overbought conditions, reflected by the S&P 500's high RSI levels, potentially leading to short-term stock price declines. ESPO's top holdings indicate low short interest, highlighting market complacency. Furthermore, the sector's growth has declined, and ESPO trades at elevated price-earnings and price-to-book ratios, making it an attractive risk-reward opportunity for shorts.