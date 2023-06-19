Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Game Over For Bulls? Unveiling The Bearish Thesis On ESPO

Oakridge Trading profile picture
Oakridge Trading
50 Followers

Summary

  • I am bearish on ESPO at current levels due to deteriorating fundamentals, high valuations, and a potential market shift favoring bears.
  • The current market displays extreme overbought conditions, reflected by the S&P 500's high RSI levels, potentially leading to short-term stock price declines.
  • ESPO's top holdings indicate low short interest, highlighting market complacency, making it an attractive risk-reward opportunity for shorts.

friends playing computer game

zeljkosantrac

Investment Thesis

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) has shown strong performance since late October 2022. However, I maintain a bearish stance due to deteriorating fundamentals, high valuations, and a potential turning point in the market for bears. The market currently

VanEck

VanEck

Refintiv Eikon

Refintiv Eikon

Refintiv Eikon

Refintiv Eikon

Refintiv Eikon

Refintiv Eikon

VanEck

VanEck

This article was written by

Oakridge Trading profile picture
Oakridge Trading
50 Followers
Hedge fund analyst specializing in long/short equity strategies, macroeconomics, and geopolitics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.