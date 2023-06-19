Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shopify: Downgrading On Amazon Risks

Jun. 19, 2023 11:15 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA1 Comment
Summary

  • Shopify has posted resilient growth rates in spite of tough macro.
  • The company's announcement of a large layoff and the sale of its logistics business sent the stock soaring.
  • I revisit the long-term thesis and explain how long-term investors might value the stock.
  • I am growing increasingly bearish due to the threats from Amazon's Buy with Prime.
E-Commerce Company Shopify To Layoff 10 Percent Of Workforce

Brandon Bell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has been a big winner this year, perhaps surprising to some given the stock's poor performance in the last year. The company has seen resilient growth rates in spite of a tough macro environment, and has finally joined

Shopify

Shop App

Buy with Prime

Amazon

Comments (1)

d
dothie7
Today, 11:22 AM
Just to note, separate to Buy with Prime Amazon operates its MCF offering which allows anyone to use Amazon to fulfill orders from all channels including Shopify.
