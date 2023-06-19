Brandon Bell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has been a big winner this year, perhaps surprising to some given the stock's poor performance in the last year. The company has seen resilient growth rates in spite of a tough macro environment, and has finally joined the rest of the tech sector in making big commitments to improved profitability. After the company saw profits all but disappear in 2022, management is now guiding for positive free cash flow generation in every quarter of this year. With the company announcing the sale of its logistics business and a large layoff, SHOP joins the rank of many other tech companies which are likely to exit this tough macro environment with a leaner cost base. While there are many positive tailwinds boosting the business, I now find the valuation unattractive relative to peers, as Wall Street may have grown overly optimistic regarding the potential for margin expansion. I am downgrading my rating from buy to hold.

SHOP stock remains far below all-time highs and, after a recent rally, stands barely higher than January 2020 levels.

I last covered SHOP in April, where I rated the stock a buy despite increasing threats from e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN). While SHOP continues to perform strongly on a fundamental basis, the rapidly rising stock price has only made those risks harder to ignore.

In its most recent quarter, SHOP delivered 15% GMV growth to $49.6 billion (18% constant currency). Revenue grew faster at 25% to $1.5 billion (27% constant currency), including 31% YOY growth in merchant solutions revenue due to increased penetration of Shopify Payments.

Gross profits grew by only 12% YOY, reflecting gross margin compression. This was driven both by lower margins from increased penetration of Shopify Payments, as well as lower margins from their logistics businesses. SHOP saw its adjusted operating margin deteriorate further, from positive 3% in the prior year to 2% in this quarter.

The company ended the quarter with $4.9 billion in cash and investments and $3.9 billion in net cash after subtracting the convertible notes.

On the surface, this quarter showed resilient top-line growth, but that would not have been enough to justify the vicious rally in the stock price given that SHOP was trading at a relative premium heading into the print. In conjunction with the earnings release, SHOP announced that it would be selling the majority of its logistics business - including their main logistics unit Deliverr - to Flexport in exchange for a 13% equity interest. This move is not unprecedented, as SHOP has often chosen to partner instead of build many parts of its operation, including cross-border trade with Global-E (GLBE) and buy now, pay later with Affirm (AFRM). But this announcement has proven to be very significant due to the implied positive impact it would have on profit margins. We saw above how the logistics business has negatively impacted unit-level margins, and this is on top of the company having seen its robust profit margins in 2021 completely evaporate in 2022. With some contribution from the sale of the logistics businesses, SHOP announced a 20% reduction in its workforce.

Looking forward, SHOP expects revenue growth to remain impressively high in the second quarter. Gross margins are expected to remain pressured and operating expenses are expected to decline sequentially. The important line item is that management now expects to generate positive free cash flow in every quarter of this year, in spite of projections for approximately $100 million in full-year capital expenditures. SHOP had fallen in large part due to investor skepticism of management's focus on profitability, but this is a quarter in which management refuted such notions.

On the conference call, management noted that their pricing changes announced in January would begin to have a greater impact in the following quarter, with meaningful growth expected in the second half of the year. Management also noted that the free and promotional trials from October 2022 should begin to contribute to their growth as they have begun converting to full-price subscription plans. Management believes that the longer trial period gave these merchants an improved onboarding experience, "giving them additional time to experiment and familiarize themselves" with their product suite. The additional implication is that SHOP may see this growth carry forward as future merchants take advantage of the extended trial period.

Is SHOP Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At first glance, SHOP might not look egregiously expensive at around 11x sales with around 20% to 22% forward growth, but we must remember that gross margins are below 50%. Trading at double-digit sales would already be a relative premium to most tech stocks of this growth cohort, but 20x gross profits is just even more expensive.

Earnings are expected to ramp up rapidly as operating leverage takes hold.

While the current valuation has removed my bullishness, it is important to remember the long-term thesis, at least from a fundamental perspective. Like Amazon, SHOP aims to take retail market share. The reward for investors comes mainly from the company's ability to eventually drive uptake rates. Whereas AMZN take rates hover around 15%, SHOP take rates are far lower at around 3%. AMZN is able to justify their higher take rates due to its marketplace platform being an efficient sales funnel - SHOP is building its own competitive marketplace named Shop App.

As their Shop App improves, SHOP may be able to derive more of its sales from that marketplace platform. If SHOP can increase its average take rate to 6%, then that could lead to an effective doubling of revenues with gross profits that flows directly to the bottom line. Taking the past year for example, this might lead to around $2.8 billion in net income (this is being rather generous considering that the company was not profitable in 2022). The stock is trading at around 27x that number. If SHOP can really sustain 20% top-line growth moving forward, then the stock might return around 20% annually assuming no multiple compression on that tail-end profitability assumption. That is not a terrible return, and I have purchased SHOP based on this same thesis at much higher prices. The problem is that I am growing increasingly skeptical of SHOP's ability to achieve such a successful marketplace platform. If the probability of success for that marketplace (and thus drive higher average take rates) is actually low, perhaps at around 30% to 40%, then the stock valuation would appear much higher than 27x long-term earnings power.

Why am I growing skeptical? The company's decision to offload its logistics platform will boost its profits immediately and is arguably the right decision for the company. However, it also illustrates a painful truth: investing in logistics infrastructure is too expensive for any company not named AMZN. AMZN has already invested so much capital into its logistics infrastructure that I am doubtful that any other e-commerce player can realistically compete in terms of speed and scale. At one point, despite my bullishness in AMZN stock, I failed to see the long-term vision, as I had only thought that AMZN would use its infrastructure to service sales from its own marketplace. But AMZN's launch of its "Buy with Prime" button changes the game, as it effectively allows merchants to use Amazon's payment system (and optionally their logistics infrastructure) from their own websites.

If one has the thesis that AMZN's great success stems from its great reputation and speed of shipping, then this Buy with Prime button represents a very dangerous bearish thesis for Shopify. As a frequent e-commerce customer myself, I can anecdotally relate to the sentiment that I would prefer to make purchases on Amazon if possible due to the speed of the shipping as well as the ease of returns. I would only purchase directly from merchants if the product is not available on Amazon. Buy with Prime can change this, and I see many scenarios where Amazon is able to take market share beyond its marketplace due to this button.

SHOP management stated that they may allow Buy with Prime for their sites if it is "in the best interest of our merchants." That probably involves having to share split take rates between the two companies. That also implicitly implies that the above bullish scenario involving take rate expansion is probably very unlikely. I pose the question - what happens if merchants start to typically use Amazon instead of Shopify to build their websites? AMZN already has their cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services ('AWS') and making such an offering would provide an end-to-end product experience to complement the Buy with Prime button. Yes, a lot of these concerns are pure speculation, but they seem to be natural progressions of the Buy with Prime button and appear to be quite likely to come to fruition. If SHOP were trading at around 15x long-term earnings power, then these risks can be argued to be priced in. In spite of Wall Street's warm reception to SHOP's commitment to improving profitability in the near term, my concerns regarding the long-term outlook lead me to downgrade the stock from buy to hold.