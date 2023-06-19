Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sigma Lithium And Lithium Royalty: 2 Distinct Lithium Plays For Electric Vehicle Bulls

Jun. 19, 2023 12:02 PM ETLithium Royalty Corp. (LITRF), SGML, SGML:CAATUSF, TNR:CA, TRRXF, TSLA, VALE
Jerome Davis
Summary

  • Lithium demand is booming due to the rapid increase in electric car production, causing lithium prices to rise and making lithium stocks a very profitable investment.
  • Sigma Lithium and Lithium Royalty Corp (LRC) are two companies in the lithium industry that could benefit from this increased demand, with Sigma Lithium being a rapidly growing lithium producer and LRC being the largest pure-play lithium royalty company.
  • Both companies face risks such as future lithium prices, mining costs, and government intervention, but they also have the potential for significant returns if lithium prices continue to rise.

Lithium (Li) is soft metal and conducts electricity and heat. Used in science and research, nuclear technology, industry, battery and chemistry. Promotional education periodic element 3D render.

Violka08

Thesis

While there are many ways to profit from the rapid increase in the number of electric vehicles produced, I’d argue that lithium stocks are the best way to play this market, as car companies are buying stakes in lithium

Lithium price chart

Altius Minerals 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Sigma compare to other lithium producers

Sigma Lithium June 2023 Corporate Presentation

Sigma Lithium production and resource invrease

LRC June 2023 Corporate Presentation

Technical report NI 43-101 table

NI 43-101 2022 Technical Report: Grota do Cirilo lithium project (note: cropped to fit onto page)

Map of lithium royalties

LRC June 2023 Corporate Presentation

Free after tax cashflows under various LCE price assumptions

Author's calculations based on information calculated above from Sigma's NI 43-101 report

Relative valuation of each LRC asset

LRC June 2023 Corporate Presentation

Revenues under various lthium price scenarios

Author's calculations based on information outlined above

I am a data scientist by day, and a commodity stock aficionado by night. My background gives me quantitative and statistical insights into choosing unloved deep value commodity stocks, and demonstrating how these stocks are better picks than more overvalued stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATUSF, TRRXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also have a small short position on TSLA.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

