Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PBF Energy: Unlocking Value Amidst Refining Volatility

Jun. 19, 2023 12:27 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)
MontrealValue profile picture
MontrealValue
267 Followers

Summary

  • PBF Energy has transitioned from a financially strained company to one with over $500 million in excess net cash, making it an enticing investment opportunity.
  • The company's strategic play in renewable diesel conversion, with a $600 million investment in a conversion plant, adds to its potential upside.
  • PBF Energy's undervalued stock, potential for capital allocation clarity, and position in renewable diesel conversion make it an attractive option for investors optimistic about the long-term diesel market.

A female engineer works in a chemical plant using a laptop computer

tianyu wu

Introduction

PBF Energy (PBF), an old-school refiner, presents an enticing opportunity for investors seeking an asymmetric risk/reward profile. Despite significant improvements in the company's business over the past year, the market remains fixated on historical concerns, leading to undervaluation. However, with a

Breakdown

Company overview (PBF IR)

Balance sheet

Net cash (PBF IR)

This article was written by

MontrealValue profile picture
MontrealValue
267 Followers
Canadian equity analyst. Full-time investor. Searching for undervalued businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

n
nocnurzfred
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (2.11K)
Somebody has to ask; just WTH is "renewable diesel conversion"?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.