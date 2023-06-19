Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VDE: When The Recession Hits, You Don't Want To Be Here

Summary

  • The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF is expected to suffer due to the coming recession.
  • VDE has a concentration issue, with nearly 40% of its AUM in Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which may affect its broad sector exposure.
  • The coming recession, not accounted for in oil price forecasts, will likely lead to a decrease in oil consumption and lower prices, negatively impacting VDE.

Bull and bear on oil barrels in crude oil 3D render

FeelPic

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) tracks the US energy sector. With AUM of about $7.3B, VDE has a 30-day SEC yield of 3.5%. It's no surprise that the energy sector is heavily correlated to the price of oil, and I think current

VDE's holdings

VDE's holdings (ETF.com)

VDE's holdings by service

VDE's holdings by service (vanguard.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

EIA forecasts

EIA.com

Recession chance

Recession chance (newyorkfed.org)

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
82 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

w
wdchil
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (5.75K)
Long VDE as 6% of my overall portfolio. I consider oil & gas to be a good inflation hedge. Nearly a decade of underinvestment in upstream capital suggests that are are in an "oil and gas supercycle". This time I think it will last longer due to the global climate change hysteria which will further encourage underinvestment in capital. BTW, 6% in VDE corresponds to just over 1% in XOM. Not over concentrated at all. WD
