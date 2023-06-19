Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Heineken: A Premium Company At A Decent Price

Jun. 19, 2023 1:27 PM ETHeineken N.V. (HEINY)
Marcos Rodriguez
Marcos Rodriguez
69 Followers

Summary

  • Heineken's litany of strategies aimed at growth and sustainability are well-thought and have been successful thus far.
  • Heineken's premium portfolio allows it to capitalize on the industry trend of premiumization, which should allow it to steal share from more traditional brewers.
  • Improved digitization, the softening of commodity cost headwinds, and Heineken's presence in fast-growing markets should catalyze near-to-medium-term value creation.
  • Heineken's headwinds are, largely, addressable issues, such as its lack of presence in APAC markets and somewhat lackluster craft beer presence.
  • Heineken's current valuation is fair when compared to industry competitors, given its growth runways.

Heineken beer

bizoo_n

Investment Thesis

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) is the world's second-largest brewer (behind Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)), selling just over 250 million hectoliters of beer in 2022. Heineken, a truly international brand, maintains leading position in several European markets, and has a growing

Shows major brewers/importers and their market shares from 2011 and 2021

NBWA

Seeking Alpha page for HEINY's valuation

Seeking Alpha

Mean, median, high, and low for Heineken NV's P/E over the last 5 years.

YCharts

Shows HEIA and HEINY prices over the last 5 years

HEINY (Left) vs. HEIA (Right) (MSN)

University of Chicago undergraduate pursuing an investment career, providing fundamental-analysis-based insight into capital markets. Applying refined research skills to investment opportunities.

