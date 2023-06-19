Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ducommun Is Prepared To Face Current And Potential Headwinds

Jun. 19, 2023 1:53 PM ETDucommun Incorporated (DCO)RTX
Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
937 Followers

Summary

  • Ducommun's sales have recovered strongly in 2022 and are expected to continue increasing in 2023 and 2024.
  • Margins remain stable despite ongoing headwinds and are expected to improve as the company is moving production capacity to a lower-cost location.
  • The company's debt is highly manageable as it will sell two facilities and land, and annual savings derived from the restructuring process should more than offset increased interest expenses.
  • This represents a good opportunity for long-term patient investors.

Passenger airplane flying above clouds during sunset

spooh

Investment thesis

Although it was founded in 1849 and long-term prospects are good, prospects for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in the short and medium term are weakening due to increased interest expenses caused by higher interest rates at a

Ducommun incorporated logo

Ducommun Incorporated logo (Ducommun.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Ducommun Incorporated net sales

Ducommun Incorporated net sales (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
937 Followers
Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.