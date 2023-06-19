Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rotation To Duration: Seeking A More Resilient Portfolio

Jun. 19, 2023 2:08 PM ETMAHQX, BFMCX
Rick Rieder profile picture
Rick Rieder
Summary

  • The potential for a Fed pause presents an opportunity for investors to consider adding duration back into their portfolios.
  • In this market regime, we believe duration serves well as a hedge and equity diversifier.
  • Advisors who were underweight bonds in their traditional 60/40 portfolios should consider bringing bonds back to benchmark level or an overweight.

Types of long term short term investment details and portfolio chart on dark background.

Debalina Ghosh

Navigating Today's Environment It's Just Math

Beginning in March 2022, the Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980. Financial markets are now pricing in for the central bank to be near the end of its hiking

Fig 1

Source: Bloomberg, BlackRock as of April 24, 2023. FOMC OIS stands for Federal Open Market Committee Overnight Indexed Swap.

Fig 2

Source: Bloomberg, BlackRock as of March 30, 2023. Time period as of 1979-2019. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index

Fig 3

Source: Morningstar as of April 30, 2023. Asset class returns represented by respective Morningstar category. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

Fig 4

Source: Bloomberg, BlackRock as of March 30, 2023. Institutional shares class is used for both BLK Total Return and BLK Core Bond. *Cash is defined as US Treasury Short Bond Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index

Fig 5

Source: Bloomberg, as of May 31, 2023. 2021 yield is as of January 7, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Figure 6

Note: As of March 17, 2023, the total amount of fixed income allocation in the BlackRock Target Allocation Hybrid 60/40 Model is 39%, with BlackRock Total Return making up 17%.

Figure 7

Source: BlackRock, as of May 31, 2023.

Fig 8

Source: Morningstar as of April 30, 2023. The above lists out the percentile ranking for the fund's respective Morningstar categories. BlackRock Total Return Fund is in the Morningstar Intermediate Core Plus Bond Category, and BlackRock Core Bond Fund is in the Morningstar Intermediate Core Bond Category. Total Return Fund was ranked 1yr, 109/618; 3yr, 258/567; 5yr, 161/544; 10yr, 82/469. Core Bond Fund was ranked 1yr, 104/467; 3yr, 115/438; 5yr, 92/422; 10yr, 86/374. Rankings are based on total return excluding sales charges, independently calculated and not combined to create an overall ranking.

Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets. He was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013 and nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014.   From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta.   Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program.   Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the U.S. Olympic Committee and is on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County. Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.

