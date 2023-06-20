Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Travelzoo: Moderate Risk And Slightly Overvalued

Jun. 20, 2023 8:00 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)1 Comment
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • TZOO faces moderate risks, including potential liquidity issues due to its cash position and merchant payables liability, while having limited catalysts for growth.
  • The company's U.S. segment, which is the core business, has seen a decline in subscribers, and its Europe business struggles to grow and scale profitably.
  • I maintain a sell rating on TZOO. My target price model suggests that the stock is slightly overvalued at its current price of $9 - $10.

Extreme wide shot of mature woman relaxing in infinity pool

Thomas Barwick

I first covered Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in 2020, when the stock was trading at ~$5 as the business struggled due to the COVID-19 travel headwinds. Obviously, the stock rallied in 2021 and reached ~$17 before seeing a gradual decline and retesting

TZOO earnings report

TZOO earnings report

TZOO presentation

TZOO presentation

TZOO presentation

TZOO presentation

TZOO earnings report

TZOO earnings report

stockrow

Stockrow

stockrow

Stockrow

author's own analysis

author's own analysis

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.62K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

mister-ugly profile picture
mister-ugly
Today, 9:09 AM
Premium
Comments (833)
Tzoo has bright future with introduction of cartoon travel or AI. In fact I see that technology expanding further with initial membership fee of $20. Target goal initially is one million paying membership. Considering the technology has initially been paid for $9 million. In fact it’s possible TZOO will license characters in future for rewarding experience. Fees from Asia which are franchised as the company chose to leave Money losing Asia to a franchise model. Business is expanding in profitability not contracting and with extreme demand for travel continuing as a model look presently to airlines. Earnings are key & have always been profitable in USA while losses in past were in Asia. New Model makes it transparent to view & experience World Travel. Without owning brick n mortar properties TZOO is entirely based on future travel with a better experience & rewards customers with off price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.