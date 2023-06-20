Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America: Bankruptcies Spell Opportunity

Jordan Sauer
Summary

  • Following the bankruptcies of SVB and First Republic, many have voiced their disdain for bank stocks ~ I believe bankruptcies spell opportunity.
  • Bank of America struggled mightily following the 2008 financial crisis. But Brian Moynihan and Dodd-Frank are game changers.
  • The risks need to be analyzed: Unrealized losses, fleeing deposits, and rising defaults.
  • In the decade ahead, I project returns of 12% per annum.

Bank CEOs Testify Before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

The Bull Thesis

Over the past few months, many have voiced their disdain for bank stocks. Instead, investors have piled into technology, in my opinion, at the wrong time. I believe Americans are largely underweight financials. Over the past five years,

Berkshire Q1 2023 - Top Holdings

Berkshire Q1 2023 - Top Holdings (Dataroma)

Bank of America Deposits

Bank of America Deposits (Seeking Alpha)

Banking Consolidation

Banking Consolidation (Statista)

Financial Information

Financial Information (BofA Q1, 2023 Presentation)

Historical Net Charge-Offs At BofA

Historical Net Charge-Offs At BofA (BofA Q4, 2022 Presentation)

Data, Year-end 2022

Data, Year-end 2022 (The Plain Bagel)

Data, Year-end 2022

Data, Year-end 2022 (The Plain Bagel - Altered By Author)

A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Comments (6)

J
Jesterpr
Yesterday, 8:47 PM
Premium
Comments (11)
Won’t bank stocks with their risky, leveraged holdings tank in the recession
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Yesterday, 8:54 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (672)
@Jesterpr I see little Alpha in anything thought of as defensive (Technology, consumer staples, health care).

So I'm buying strong balance sheet cyclicals ~ if they fall more, I'll reinvest the dividends.
J
Jimmy54
Yesterday, 8:21 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (338)
I been buying Citi & BofA since last October. Bought a lot more when SVB failed.
Citi I got small profit and BofA in the red by just 2% Definitely would by more if it drops. I think Citi has a fantastic international reputation and there over night exchange is not going anywhere fast. BofA is bad for high fees but a great rep for fantastic customer service. People stay for the customer service and will pay the fees. When that happens you got a winner. Also BofA has very high standards for credit cards and loans. Easier at Chase look for JP Morgan to have higher defaults.
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Yesterday, 8:26 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (672)
@Jimmy54 Good choices. I sold JPMorgan Chase about 9 months ago to buy Citi with its huge discount to tangible book and ICG moat. We've since bought Bank of America too, I like the low-cost deposits.
Steve Fischer profile picture
Steve Fischer
Yesterday, 7:54 PM
Premium
Comments (2.39K)
i like it but other banks like CUBI are more compelling- greater discounts to book etc
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (672)
@Steve Fischer Interesting ~ I'm leery of small banks in this environment, but there may be big rewards for those that survive and avoid regulation.

I like the solid balance sheets of the largest banks (JPMorgan, BofA, Citi, and Wells). They have continued to be regulated by Dodd Frank and are in good shape.
