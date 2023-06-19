Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valeura Energy: A Mispriced O&G Growth Story

Jun. 19, 2023 5:31 PM ETValeura Energy Inc. (VLE:CA), VLERF
GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
629 Followers

Summary

  • Valeura Energy is a Canadian upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and a natural gas discovery in Turkey, offering growth through organic initiatives and potential future acquisitions.
  • The company's assets generate substantial cash flow and have a track record of replacing reserves, suggesting that management can extend their economic life.
  • Despite short-term risks such as a recession and declining oil prices, Valeura trades at a significant discount to its net present value, providing a margin of safety and making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Industrial oil rig offshore platform: away from a sustainable resource

piola666

Introduction

Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE:CA) (OTCPK:VLERF) is a Canadian upstream oil and gas company that operates in the Gulf of Thailand and has a natural gas discovery under appraisal in Turkey. The company's management team has demonstrated a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valeura's transformative acquisitions

Valeura's transformative acquisitions (Company's Presentation)

Estimated decomissioning capex by asset

Estimated decomissioning capex by asset (Company's Presentation)

Insider buyings from Valeura's CEO

Insider buyings from Valeura's CEO (ceo.ca)

Estimates of NPV10 based on the NSAI report

Estimates of NPV10 based on the NSAI report (Company's Website)

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
629 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.