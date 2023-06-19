Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bentley Systems: Wait For A Better Buying Opportunity

Jun. 19, 2023 9:45 PM ETBentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)
The Value Pendulum
Summary

  • BSY boasts a long growth runway considering its $29.8 billion TAM, and it has the potential to expand its profit margin.
  • But Bentley Systems' EV/EBITDA and P/E valuations are very rich, considering the expected EBITDA and EPS CAGRs for BSY.
  • I am assigning a Hold rating to Bentley Systems, as I believe investors should be patient and consider the stock again when it is trading at more attractive valuations.
Engineering working with drawings inspection on laptop in the office and Calculator, triangle ruler, safety glasses, compass, vernier caliper on Blueprint. Engineer, Architect, Industry and factory concept.

Charnchai

Elevator Pitch

I rate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) stock as a Hold. BSY's prospects in terms of profitability improvement and top line growth are good. However, investors should wait for a better buying opportunity to accumulate BSY's shares. In my

Bentley Systems' Annualized Recurring Revenue Split By Infrastructure Asset Category

BSY's 2023 Corporate Presentation

Bentley Systems' Revenue Model

BSY's FY 2022 10-K

Bentley Systems' Top Line Breakdown By Revenue Stream

BSY's 2023 Corporate Presentation

Bentley Systems' TAM Estimate

BSY's 2023 Corporate Presentation

Bentley Systems' Client Account Mix

BSY's 2023 Corporate Presentation

The Value Pendulum
Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

