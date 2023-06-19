Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Income Update May 2023

Jun. 19, 2023 9:00 PM ETAAPL, ABBV, ABT, APD, CAT, CL, CLX, GD, GIS, HRL, PG, SBUX, T, VZ1 Comment
Divhut
Summary

  • Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market so far in 2023, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends.
  • Hitting the elusive four-digit mark in May has been a welcome sign for me on my dividend growth journey.
  • In May 2022 I brought in $862.43 and this May I have seen a year over year increase of 23.8%.

It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced

Divhut
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.

Comments (1)

Richard Hill profile picture
Richard Hill
Yesterday, 9:36 PM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
Thanks for the update. I am I high yield income investor with average yield a little above 8%. The last 2 or 3 years have been a challenge as once solid companies have seen problems pop up causing dividend cuts and weaker earning forecasts. That has caused me to sell and reinvest in other securities. With the fed raising rates, many dividends stocks and fixed income securities have dropped in price providing increased yields.

So even as the market has been experiencing lots of turmoil for income investors, the end result is that my income has increased while the value of my portfolio has dropped. And it appears that we are headed for muddy waters and more opportunities in the near future.
