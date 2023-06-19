Urupong

Thesis

My investment thesis has played out for DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) with the stock now up around 40% since last September. DV's recent performance in 1Q was the impetus for most of the returns, as the company blew away expectations on revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The growth story, which includes things like new product development, new markets, and larger audiences for both advertisers and platforms, was also strongly backed up by management commentary accompanying the beat. However, I think the valuation has reached a level where there is limited upside potential. As a result, I'm shifting my advice from buy to hold.

Growth/Margins ahead

Valuation aside, the business has certainly performed very well, and is supported by structural elements which I expect to continue pushing DV to grow. From the 1Q numbers, it's clear that premium-priced and social measurement solutions provided the most momentum, but growth was also seen across the board. Management has also increased projections for the entire year thanks to healthy measurement revenue. I expect the continuous focus on investments in support of secular growth initiatives to drive long-term growth, which will in turn enable DV to eventually further enjoy operating leverage, improving its EBITDA margin to a possible level of ~40% (it was 36% in 2019). Short-term, I anticipate that the discussion surrounding DV will center on the potential volatility in ad budget performance over the next three to six months, which could present another buying opportunity if DV falls on irrelevant headline news. In the foreseeable future, I believe that DV will benefit from several long-term trends in digital advertising. These trends encompass the expanding significance of digital platforms in terms of total media spending and audience engagement, the ongoing initiatives to maintain brand safety, combat fraud, and regulate content on digital media channels, as well as the amplified exposure to rapidly growing digital channels. Overall, I view the quarter positively and believe investors will be impressed with DV performance given weakness noted by other vendors with ad market exposure and continue to believe DV is a category leader.

Macro stabilizing

Remember in January how management was worried about the macro impact on FY23? Well, management talks about how the year started out very slowly with a lot of fear and trepidation, and how their outlook has changed dramatically since then. But now, management has noticed a leveling off of the market since the beginning of Q1, and at present, advertisers are generally described as willing to invest in the near term, but not further than two or three quarters out. I see this from two angles:

The recovery would certainly help DV as ad dollars come back into the market which will drive growth for DV. DV recovery growth might be less than peers on a headline basis as its growth is not dependent on broader ad market tailwinds given the international opportunity, potential for increased product adoption, and its volume-based pricing model. As such, peers that suffered harder might grow faster on a percentage basis, leading to some investors thinking that DV is losing share.

Overall, I would say point 2 is less of a concern as the market is likely to rerate the entire industry when the macroenvironment turns for the better.

Catalyst

Especially in the case of TikTok and Meta's Facebook, the potential for massive growth in the social media landscape is an intriguing catalyst that might cause DV growth to surge. To put this in perspective, TikTok's astounding Q1 revenue in dollar terms surpassed the total revenue generated throughout 2022. Given the platform's current success, I expect this trend to continue. According to the 51st JPM TMC conference, Facebook is also a major contributor, making up half of the company's social revenue (which accounts for roughly 15% of total revenue). Given the increasing relevance of digital ads, I see a very favorable long-term trend for big players like TikTok and Meta, which benefits DV indirectly. The potential for expansion in the social media sphere, especially in international markets, should also not be underestimated, in my opinion.

Valuation

When I first wrote about the stock in September, it was trading at 24x forward EBITDA, which was close to the 2022 average (previous EBITDA figures were too low to be useful). However, market expectations for the stock have risen significantly, with the stock now trading at 30x forward EBITDA, making it far less appealing. Upside from here would require multiples to re-rate higher as the market is already pricing in high growth, in which case my assumptions are even higher as I am more optimistic about the business. Despite my more aggressive assumption, I believe the stock has only 11% upside because multiples will revert to 24x.

Own valuation

Conclusion

DV's focus on new product development, market expansion, and improved measurement revenue supports long-term growth and operating leverage, and the stabilization of the macroeconomic environment and the potential for growth in social media platforms like TikTok and Meta's Facebook provide additional catalysts for DV's success. However, the stock's high valuation suggests limited room for significant gains. Therefore, I changed my recommendation from buy to hold.