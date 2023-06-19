Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: High Risk-High Reward

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock has been substantially undervalued for a long time because of massive political risks, though I consider these risks are highly likely in the past.
  • The company is well-positioned for growth in e-commerce and cloud computing, with a vast ecosystem, which is a solid competitive advantage.
  • My valuation analysis suggests vast upside potential for the stock price.

Investment thesis

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock has been substantially undervalued for a long time. There is only one reason why: vast potential and geopolitical risks. The company's fundamentals are immense, with an impressive growth profile and stellar profitability. Alibaba invests vast resources

Comments (1)

L
Lambsup
Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Comments (422)
Agreed, fantastic upside potential and short of war or huge escalation of political tension, hard to imagine BABA going a lot lower though a drop of 10-20% is possible vs the conservative upside of +25% and more reasonable +50% with full potential a double but I do not expect BABA to actually reach that maximum potential as a single company and thus this plan to divide it up.

No idea how that will be accomplished and I holding or only accumulating if there is a significant dip until that plan is better explained but definitely should be on growth investors watchlists.
