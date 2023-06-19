Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Piper Sandler: Some Pickup From Distress In Financial Services

Jun. 19, 2023
  • We noted in our last article that PIPR was leading in the regional bank segment of corporate finance and advisory.
  • Distress there has finally grown corporate finance, which has been weak due to dead ECM and DCM.
  • PIPR had also been adding restructuring headcount since last year in a meaningful way, with TRS alone adding 3% in restructuring MDs to the overall count.
  • Restructuring is finally looking to be picking up as issues go beyond what a CFO can handle.
  • Overall declines now match peers compared to liquidity-boom levels. Likely that we are seeing troughs. The problem is PIPR's PE is too high. Other shops are better deals.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is a full service corporate shop with trading and advisory businesses. For the most part its declines are matching up to the industry, and trends of supported equity brokerage while rate-exposed businesses fall

pipr 10-Q Q1 2023

IS (PIPR 10-Q)

