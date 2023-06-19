Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UUP: Downgrade To Hold On Diverging Monetary Policies

Summary

  • The UUP ETF gives investors exposure to the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of 6 global currencies.
  • The soft landing scenario appears to be playing out as headline inflation is declining while GDP growth expectations remain positive.
  • With the Fed pausing while the rest of the world continues to raise interest rates, the U.S. dollar may weaken in the coming months.
  • I am downgrading my view of the UUP ETF to a hold at this time.

US dollar with falling stock market index graph. Dollar declining chart. Concept on the dollar crisis. Economic crisis of the United States of America. US economic and financial crisis.

Giuliano Benzin/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I penned a bullish article on the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP), arguing that safe haven demand may bid up the U.S. dollar and the UUP ETF will

GDP growth expectations have improved

Figure 1 - GDP growth expectations have improved (atlantafed.org)

CPI inflation dipped to 4.0% YoY in May

Figure 2 - CPI inflation dipped to 4.0% YoY in May (BLS)

Core CPI inflation remains stubbornly high

Figure 3 - Core CPI inflation remains stubbornly high (ycharts.com)

Consensus prices in just 1 more rate hike

Figure 4 - Consensus prices in just 1 more rate hike (CME)

U.S. dollar back in no-man's land

Figure 5 - U.S. dollar back in no-man's land (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Closing out the trade with a small gain

Figure 6 - Closing out the trade with a small gain (Seeking Alpha)

U.S. dollar breakdown could target $90

Figure 7 - U.S. dollar breakdown could target $90 (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

