IVOL: A Great Way To Hedge Rate And Equity Market Risk

  • The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF is a good buy due to the inverted bond yield curve and high yield on inflation-linked bonds.
  • IVOL can benefit from yield curve steepening or declining real bond yields and offers a hedge against a decline in equity market risk.
  • Two main macroeconomic scenarios that could drive a recovery in IVOL are a sharp drop in short-term rates due to recession or a recovery in inflation expectations.

The deeply inverted bond yield curve and the elevated yield on inflation-linked bonds make this a great time to buy the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) to benefit from yield curve steepening and/or declining

IVOL Vs SCHP and 2-10 Yield Spread (Bloomberg)

Spread of 2-Year UST Yield and 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

Leading Indicator Growth Vs Real GDP And NBER Defined Recessions (Bloomberg)

Chart

10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations Vs CPI (Bloomberg)

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.06K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

