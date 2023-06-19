Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China Mobile Limited Is Off To A Good Start In 2023, With Further Growth To Come

Jun. 19, 2023 11:48 PM ETChina Mobile Limited (CHL)
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
Summary

  • China Mobile Limited reported a 10.3% YoY revenue increase in Q1 2023, with 689 million customers signed up for their 5G services.
  • The company's dividend yield is 6.2% after a 10% WHT deduction, and there is potential for further growth.
  • China Mobile's cloud business has experienced significant growth, with revenue surpassing RMB 50 billion in 2022.

China Mobil Limited logo (China Mobil Limited)

Investment Thesis

In our last analysis of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) on the 30th of March this year we pointed to their potential growth in earnings going

China Mobile - dividend history

China Mobile - dividend history (Aastock Hong Kong)

The share price of China Mobile YTD versus the Hang Seng Index

The share price of China Mobile YTD versus the Hang Seng Index (Yahoo Finance)

China Mobile growth in cloud business

China Mobile growth in cloud business (China Mobile FY2022 Presentation)

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

