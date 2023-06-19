mesh cube China Mobil Limited logo (China Mobil Limited)

Investment Thesis

In our last analysis of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) on the 30th of March this year we pointed to their potential growth in earnings going forward and their shareholder-friendly distribution policy.

As CHL have delivered their score card for the first quarter this year, it is a good time to revisit the thesis, to see if they are on track.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

The growth that we had hoped for seems to be well on track. When compared on a Y-o-Y basis, the revenue in the first quarter was up a solid 10.3% at RMB 250.7 billion.

As of the end of Q1 2023, CHL had a total of 983 million mobile customers, with as many as 689 million customers signed up for their 5G services and 363 million customers choosing their 5G network solutions.

The average revenue per user per month, or ARPU, also saw good progress as it increased from RMB 43.9 last year to RMB 47.9

The net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB 28.1 billion compared to RMB 25.6 billion last year.

The operating cash flow before changes in working capital also saw a positive development as it increased from RMB 80.9 billion to RMB 85.9 billion.

However, the increase in accounts receivable was negative as it doubled from RMB 16.5 billion in Q1 last year to RMB 32.5 billion. There has been no commentary from management in their report as to why this has doubled. It could be that their customers are falling behind on paying their bills, but we hope management would give more details on this in their interim report which we expect should come out around the 11th of August 2023.

Their final dividend of RMB 1.974 per share is payable to shareholders on the 26th of June, and it went ex-date on the 7th of June. That brings the full-year dividend to RMB 3.855 which equates to HKD 4.41 per share

China Mobile - dividend history (Aastock Hong Kong)

Bear in mind that there is a 10% WHT on dividends on mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong.

Based on the most recent share price of HKD 64.55 the dividend yield is 6.2% after the WHT is deducted.

That is still a good dividend, and we believe it has a good chance of growing further.

Conclusion

With CHL saying goodbye to the capital market in the U.S., the best way to invest in their business would in our opinion be to buy their shares in the company through its listing in Hong Kong, where its ticker code is 941

It has been a good place to be invested in so far this year when we compare the share price to the general market as reflected in the Hang Seng Index.

The share price of China Mobile YTD versus the Hang Seng Index (Yahoo Finance)

We do believe that CHL can continue to grow its business going forward. The consumer segments should see a gradual improvement in ARPU, in line with China’s GDP growth.

In addition, we do believe that the business segment of their customers will become more data-driven with AI and cloud solutions still growing nicely in China, it is not only the likes of Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) that will benefit. Cloud computing is expected to grow by 12% this year.

The growth for CHL in the cloud business has been even larger.

China Mobile growth in cloud business (China Mobile FY2022 Presentation)

In 2022, the revenue from cloud computing surpassed RMB 50 billion.

As such, we maintain our Buy stance on China Mobile Limited. There are good opportunities for growth to continue from here.