Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Live Nation Still Has Room To Run

Jun. 19, 2023 11:58 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)
Zhong Jin profile picture
Zhong Jin
98 Followers

Summary

  • Live Nation Entertainment's revenue growth remains strong, with Q1 2023 revenue up 73% and operating income up 5.3 times compared to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Despite recent spikes, the company's valuation is still reasonable, with price/forward earnings and price/cash flow ratios below historical levels.
  • Although facing long-term uncertainties due to regulatory issues and potential changes in the ticketing industry, Live Nation's short-term future looks bright as it benefits from pent-up demand for live events.
Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Business Overview:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is the world's largest promoter of live entertainment and ticket seller. Ticketmaster, the main platform of Live Nation Entertainment, provides ticket sales, ticket resale services, promoting, marketing, and distribution services globally.

Live Nation Entertainment

This article was written by

Zhong Jin profile picture
Zhong Jin
98 Followers
I am a macroeconomic researcher with a focus on currencies, stock market indexes and government bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.