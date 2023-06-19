Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

This Week's Sentiment Review: Not Bullish Enough For A Large Downturn

Jun. 19, 2023 11:59 PM ETQQQ, SH, SPY, VOO, VTI, VTV1 Comment
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • Investor surveys and trading indicators point to rising bullishness, but readings are not yet at levels that typically precede a major correction.
  • Both the Master Sentiment Indicator (MSI) and Short Term Master Sentiment Indicator (ST-MSI) suggest higher stock prices in the near term.
  • A 5% correction is possible, but a significant price decline is not expected at this time.

Digitally enhanced shot of a handsome businessman working in the office superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge

Every two weeks we plan to summarize what investors expect over the intermediate to long term by compiling investment surveys and by measuring investor activity.

Investor Surveys

We monitor five investment surveys and graph them on the Sentiment

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, line Description automatically generated

Table of Major Investment Surveys (Sentiment King)

Investor Activity Table

Investor Activity Table (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, font, line Description automatically generated

The Master Sentiment Indicator (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, line, plot, font Description automatically generated

Short Term Master Sentiment Indicator (Sentiment King)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.05K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (10.49K)
I don't necessarily subscribe to the contrarian view that you need bullish excess to trigger a decline, but I do agree that a 5% decline could occur in short order - is likely to occur in short order, maybe immediately.

Outside of selling a few covered calls I'm not setting up to trade it, but if we continue to rise instead - I'll sell a few more covered calls!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.