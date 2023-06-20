Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold's Bullish Potential Amid Inflationary Adjustments

Jun. 20, 2023 12:17 AM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), XAUUSD:CURGDX, GDXJ, GLDM, IAU
Summary

  • The recent deceleration of the Consumer Price Index still significantly above average, suggests a potential rise in the gold market as investors seek reliable assets to protect wealth.
  • The rise in average hourly earnings, often leading to inflation, bolsters the bullish sentiment in the gold market.
  • The bullish technical outlook of GLD, with bullish formations, suggests the potential for a higher breakout.
  • The downward correction from the resistance of $2,075 offers a lucrative buying opportunity for long-term investors in the gold market.

Present 1000 g of fine gold bars. a man holds gold on a black background.

Diy13

Given the significant variability in major inflation indicators, the gold (XAUUSD:CUR) market is exhibiting promising signs of growth, acting as a safe haven for investors aiming to shield themselves from both inflation and deflation. As primary inflation rates hint at

CPI and Core CPI Values

CPI and Core CPI Values (fred.stlouisfed.org)

CPI and Core CPI

CPI and Core CPI (fred.stlouisfed.org)

CPI versus Crude Oil Prices

CPI versus Crude Oil Prices (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Sticky Price Consumer Price Index

Sticky Price Consumer Price Index (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Average Hourly Earnings

Average Hourly Earnings (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Chicago Fed National Financial Condition Index

Chicago Fed National Financial Condition Index (fred.stlouisfed.org)

GLD Monthly Outlook

GLD Monthly Outlook (stockcharts.com)

Gold Monthly Chart

Gold Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Gold Weekly Chart

Gold Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
739 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

