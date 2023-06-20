Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta: This Is Enough, I Am Taking Profits Now

Jun. 20, 2023 12:21 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)6 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Meta Platforms has seen a 216% increase in share value since November 2022, making it the best performing FAANG stock.
  • The company is now more than fairly valued with a P/FCF ratio of 43X, making it vulnerable to a correction.
  • Market recovery in digital advertising is now reflected in a rising EPS trend as well as Meta Platforms' valuation.

Facebook Parent Company Meta Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) have appreciated more than 133% since the beginning of the year and the social media company is now the best performer in the FAANG group of stocks. While I still like Meta Platforms

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 2:06 AM
Premium
Comments (2.5K)
I keep my 150 shares
ArtfulDodger profile picture
ArtfulDodger
Today, 1:49 AM
Premium
Comments (4.47K)
Fellow Investors:
I still see GOOG & META having the potential to be among a handful of the biggest winners and most powerful companies over the next few years. I don't see taking profits at this time.
Long GOOG & META & standing.
I am, the ArtfulDodger
a
adambryarton
Today, 1:47 AM
Comments (948)
I did the same. Sold 1/3rd of position purchased in 2016.
C
CRS/DKS
Today, 1:47 AM
Comments (577)
I bailed at $275. In hindsight I left money on the table but 38% ain't that bad.
NYJunaid profile picture
NYJunaid
Today, 1:12 AM
Premium
Comments (16)
One of your largest holdings, as disclosed on profile, is PayPal. With its underperformance, are you still long PYPL and see recovery in this economic climate? I took profits in META last week, rotated funds into healthcare.
A
Anythingcanhappen
Today, 12:26 AM
Premium
Comments (22)
Maybe.
