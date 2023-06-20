Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 1999 Hype Cycle May Be Back

Jun. 20, 2023 12:23 AM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), QQQAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA3 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tech stocks keep rallying, and I believe they will continue to do so for now.
  • We have entered a sweet spot due to a Fed pause and the AI hype.
  • However, I expect this tech bubble, like in 1999 will eventually burst.
  • Riding the wave up will be lucrative, but also dangerous. Conservative investors might prefer to buy the dip.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »
The red crashing market volatility of crypto trading with technical graph and indicator, red candlesticks going down without resistance, market fear and downtrend. Cryptocurrency background concept.

Artit_Wongpradu/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

The Nasdaq (NDX) continues its unstoppable rally, and I believe there is more to come. We are heading into an “ideal” thanks to a Fed pause, record cash on the sidelines and what I believe are inflated expectations of what AI can

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do most at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Technology is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
16.97K Followers
Macro, crypto, commodities, international equities and so much more.

James Foord is an economist and financial writer with over five years of experience writing about stocks and crypto. His lifelong interest in monetary policy and innovative technologies led him to specialize in macroeconomics, crypto and technology. Given the current macro outlook, he is focused on commodities, real assets, international equities and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Compounder1 profile picture
Compounder1
Today, 1:48 AM
Premium
Comments (81)
Good stuff. Thanks
"Four More Years!" until 1999, if interest rates are overweighted?
C
Chris Pp
Today, 1:09 AM
Premium
Comments (169)
Very helpful tnx @James Foord. I wondered if you had a timeline in mind - are you thinking weeks or months to complete a wave 4 pullback and final wave 5 rally? Tnx
Suspirium Puellarum profile picture
Suspirium Puellarum
Today, 12:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.78K)
1999 is rightly remembered for no-profit and little-revenue companies, for example petfood.com, being bid up to astronomical share price values. Today, that's happening? META MSFT NVDA and Google are the equivalent of petfood.com and ghost.com? I'm afraid not . . .
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.