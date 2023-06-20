Artit_Wongpradu/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

The Nasdaq (NDX) continues its unstoppable rally, and I believe there is more to come. We are heading into an “ideal” thanks to a Fed pause, record cash on the sidelines and what I believe are inflated expectations of what AI can do today.

I am confident that this will end badly, but until then, the party keeps on rocking. I expect tech will reach all-time highs, which is why I advise getting exposure through the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

However, I will be looking at taking profits on the way up, expecting that the market will eventually give up these gains.

More conservative investors might want to consider buying the “trough of disillusionment”.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

It seems like just yesterday when everyone was calling for new lows in the stock market. Bearishness was at an all-time high, as often happens with stocks; we got exactly the opposite of the consensus. Markets have been rallying, quite literally, since the release of ChatGPT.

The situation today looks a lot like the 1999 internet-driven hype, both in terms of sentiment and macro fundamentals.

NDX, rates and inflation 1999 (Author's work)

The decade of the 90s can be defined as a decade of lowering inflation, monetary easing and great enthusiasm surrounding a new revolutionary technology.

If we zoom into the last couple of years of this massive tech rally, we can see strong parallelisms with today. The Fed paused rates as inflation came down, and the NDX ripped higher.

Will the market mirror 1999?

This looks exactly like what we have today. As I’ve mentioned many times before, inflation is coming down for the time being. Following the latest Fed “skip”, it has become quite clear that rate hikes could have come to an end, (though the Fed, in my opinion, is trying to temper the market’s excitement around this). And, to top it off, AI technology promises to revolutionize every aspect of our economy.

If we look at rates today, they are near where they were in 1995. During the next few years, the Federal Reserve should keep rates at this level and even cut a few times.

Though we have yet to see the Fed switch to a more accommodative monetary stance, this is already baked into expectations.

Fed dot plot (CME watch group)

The Fed has not signalled it will cut rates yet, but this is implied by the Fed funds' future pricing, which is reflected by the red dot on the chart.

So, we have all the same ingredients, moving forward, as we did in 1999. Rates should remain at similar levels, and we should even see some cuts; AI is changing the way we do business and inflation is coming down.

Go, tech, go!

NDX today (Author's work)

If we look at the NDX chart, we can see that we have already rallied well into bull market territory and have left the 50 and 200-day MAs well behind us. Based on my Elliott Wave count, we should head much higher in the coming months. Elliott Wave Theory looks at the market in five-wave impulses and three-wave corrective moves, and the current structure would have us finishing this impulse well above previous highs.

Like in 1999, I believe the NDX will eventually give back a lot of these gains. The AI hype will likely turn into AI disillusionment once we realize that AI, today, is not as revolutionary as we had hoped. Like the internet, though, we should eventually learn to get the most out of it.

This could be paired with a market panic as inflation starts to creep back up. This is what happened in 1999. Inflation began to creep up, and the Fed was forced to raise rates again, which the market did not take well. The NDX would lose 85% of its value when all was said and done.

So if it is 1999, how do we invest? Buying tech now, I believe, can still be very lucrative, but it also carries risk. I believe we still have room to the upside, but a harsh sell-off will ensue. We can’t exactly predict when, but we can be on the lookout for important indicators like inflation, employment and Fed policy.

Alternatively, we can take a more conservative approach and buy the “trough of disillusionment”.

The Gartner Hype Cycle

The Gartner hype cycle was developed by the American advisory firm Gartner. It is a graphical and conceptual representation of how the public perceives and reacts to new technologies. It outlines five different phases, as shown below.

Gartner Hype Cycle (Wikipedia)

This is a chart describing the Gartner Hype Cycle. New technologies often spark a lot of excitement and hype. This was the case in '99 with the internet, and it is happening right now with AI. But investors and users can get too excited. It’s one thing to think about how AI will revolutionize the world, and a whole other story to implement it. This is what eventually leads to a trough of disillusionment, or in market terms, to a big sell-off.

The trough of disillusionment offers a great chance to begin to invest. In other words, instead of buying into the pre-dot.com crash hype, a much simpler and more effective approach, as history has shown, would have been to buy the lows in the Nasdaq after the crash.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, I see many similarities between today’s bull run and the kind of price action we got leading up to the 1999 crash. I believe this rally will continue as inflation continues to fall, the economy remains strong, and the Fed pauses its rate hikes. However, I expect the other shoe will drop eventually. A recession should come, which could be much worse than 1999. Household debt is higher than ever, and fiscal responses to a crisis this time around could be much more inflationary.

With that said, and despite the Gartner Hype cycle, I am not sitting this rally out. I have been invested in tech for some time and will continue to be until I see a reason not to be.

If you aren’t invested already, I fully recommend gaining exposure through QQQ. This ETF tracks the Nasdaq, which in turn is made up of the large-cap names that have outperformed so much in recent weeks; Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

However, tech is quite overbought here, and I do see good opportunities in other assets and sectors in the more immediate term.