FLEX LNG: A Promising LNG Shipper

Jun. 20, 2023 12:24 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)
Invest Heroes
Summary

  • FLEX LNG operates a young fleet of 13 LNG tankers and is set to benefit from the EU's energy transition program, which aims to replace Russian gas with LNG.
  • The company's fleet is fully booked until 2030, with major clients including BP, Cheniere Energy, Chevron, Trafigura, and Guvnor.
  • Despite promising long-term prospects, it is too early to invest in FLEX LNG stock due to market sentiment, high gas storage utilization in the EU, and lower demand for LNG in Asia.

Investment Thesis

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is one of the largest public companies that specializes in transporting LNG. The company has a fleet of 13 modern LNG tankers, with the average age of around 3.5 years. The entire FLEX LNG fleet is

Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

