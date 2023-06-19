Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Uneven Impact Of High Interest Rates: Brazil Manufacturing Struggles While Service Thrives

Summary

  • The Brazilian economy avoided entering a technical recession in the opening quarter of 2023, with a growth rate of 1.9% largely beating market expectations.
  • PMI data up to May so far point to sustained growth for the second quarter, albeit with notable sector divergence.
  • While the manufacturing industry continued to grapple with weak demand conditions and high interest rates, the service sector displayed notable resilience.

The Brazilian economy avoided entering a technical recession in the opening quarter of 2023, with a growth rate of 1.9% largely beating market expectations. PMI data up to May so far point to sustained growth for the second quarter, albeit with notable

Brazil PMI

Brazil Manufacturing PMI

Brazil Services PMI

Brazil PMI by sector

Brazil Producer Prices

Brazil Consumer Prices

Brazil PMI

