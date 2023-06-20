Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Autodesk: Optimistic Prospects

Jun. 20, 2023 12:49 AM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)
LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • In Q1 2024, revenues and profits were up, but guidance was soft with FCF expected to drop by double digits. FCF decline however is temporary and should resolve in the long term.
  • Autodesk's top two segments are well-positioned to benefit from growth opportunities arising from growing cloud adoption, as well as government mandates propelling BIM adoption.
  • Autodesk's continued innovation efforts could support market share and revenue growth.

Building on a construction drawing

Rutmer Visser/iStock via Getty Images

Mixed near-term prospects for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) continues to deliver strong revenue and profit growth but is undergoing temporary headwinds to free cash flows which should resolve longer term. Well positioned to benefit from long term

Autodesk performance by product family Q1 2023

Autodesk 10-Q, Q1 2023

Autodesk Q1 2023, performance by segment and region

Autodesk 10-Q, Q1 2023

Autodesk FY2024 guidance

Autodesk investor presentation, Q1 2023

Public cloud adoption by application

Bloomberg

Autodesk FY2022 performance by product family

Autodesk FY2023, 10-K

Analyst rating Autodesk

MarketWatch

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.83K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.