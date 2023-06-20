Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Calavo Growers: Risky, But Undervalued Thanks To Avocado Market And Reorganization

Jun. 20, 2023 1:25 AM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
924 Followers

Summary

  • Calavo Growers, a company dedicated to the packaging and sale of agricultural products, mainly avocado and papaya, may grow due to the international growth of the avocado market and further investments in capacity, headcount growth, and recent reorganization.
  • Despite a challenging 2023, both management and market analysts appear optimistic about the future, with expectations of net sales reaching $1.161 billion and a net income of about $43 million in 2025.
  • Risks include supply chain issues, changing consumer preferences, and client concentration, but Calavo appears undervalued with significant upside potential.

Avocat isolé sur blanc

Everyday better to do everything you love/iStock via Getty Images

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) may grow due to the international growth of the avocado market. In addition, further investments in capacity, headcount growth, and recent reorganization could bring future FCF growth. Even considering that

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: My Financial Model

Source: My Financial Model

Source: My Financial Model

Source: My Financial Model

Source: My Financial Model

Source: My Financial Model

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
924 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVGW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.