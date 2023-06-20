DieterMeyrl

Investment Thesis: Why DBB is a Great Buying Opportunity

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DBB) provides exposure to an array of base metals, including copper, zinc, and aluminum. Therefore, investors with a bullish outlook on the base metals market may utilize DBB as a tactical instrument. Despite the year-to-date performance showing a decline, the expected recovery in base metal prices, propelled by China's economic stimulus, presents a potential upside for DBB.

DBB's diversified exposure to base metals provides a hedge against potential volatility in individual metal prices. Moreover, the fund's structure, which seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return, offers a strategic approach to investing in the base metals market. This approach, combined with the expected recovery in the base metals market, makes DBB a compelling investment opportunity.

Understanding the Current Landscape of the Base Metals Market

TradingView, Orchid

The base metals market has been a roller coaster of highs and lows, driven by a myriad of macroeconomic factors. After a strong rally in 2021, base metal prices experienced a significant decline during most of 2022 due to factors such as aggressive rate hikes and weak demand from China due to the country’s zero COVID policy (ZCP). This put downward price pressure on commodities, including base metals.

After a tentative rebound in Q4 2022 on expectations for a sharp recovery in the Chinese economy due to the country’s reopening, base metals prices have come under renewed downward pressure since the start of 2023 due to the slower-than-expected recovery of the Chinese economy. As the world's largest consumer of base metals, any economic fluctuation in China has a profound impact on the base metals market.

The Silver Lining: China's Economic Stimulus and the Base Metals Market

Despite the challenges, there are reasons to be optimistic about the base metals market. This month, in June 2023, China hinted at more stimulus to support its economic recovery. Chinese state planners recently implemented a proactive approach by introducing various tax incentives and proposing increased lending opportunities for small businesses. These initiatives aim to tackle pressing issues that have already impacted consumers and investors. Prior to these measures, several notable easing actions were taken to address economic challenges. The central bank of China reduced its key medium-term lending rates, followed by a reduction in its key short-term lending rates just two days later. Furthermore, the six leading banks decisively lowered deposit rates in the previous week. These coordinated efforts reflect a focused attempt to stimulate the economy and support its ongoing recovery.

SHFE, Orchid

The increase in Chinese policy support is expected to drive a recovery in base metal prices due to a surge in base metal demand from China. In this regard, we will pay a close attention to SHFE stock flows. SHFE stocks for copper, aluminium, and zinc have declined since the start of Q2, pointing to tighter fundamentals in China. A further depletion of these inventories would confirm our thesis that base metal demand from China is picking up.

The anticipated weakening of the US dollar, driven by a potential pause in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, in contrast with other central banks that continue their hiking cycle, could provide a much-needed boost to prices of commodities, including base metals.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund ETF: A Closer Look

DBB is a cost-effective and convenient method for investors to invest in commodity futures. The fund seeks to replicate positive or negative changes in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess ReturnTM plus the interest income from the Fund's holdings of predominantly US Treasury securities and money market income, less the Fund's expenses.

The majority of the Fund's holdings are futures contracts on aluminum, zinc, and copper, three of the most liquid and extensively used base metals. As of June 16, 2023, the fund's net assets were approximately $179.6 million. The fund has a management fee of 0.75% and a total expense ratio of 0.77%.

Conclusion: A Golden Opportunity in the Base Metals Market

In conclusion, while the base metals market has faced its share of challenges, the expected recovery presents a golden opportunity for investors. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund ETF, with its exposure to a diverse basket of base metals, is well-positioned to capitalize on this recovery. For investors with a bullish outlook on the base metals market, DBB presents a compelling investment opportunity in 2023-24, particularly in light of China's economic recovery.