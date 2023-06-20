Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QABA: Diversified Portfolio But Community Banks Exhibit Slow Growth

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
25 Followers

Summary

  • The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF offers a steady dividend yield and low-risk profile due to its investments in less volatile community banks.
  • Despite the potential benefits from interest rate hikes and digital transformation, QABA has underperformed, with a 26% decline in price over the past five years.
  • Cybersecurity and credit risks pose significant threats to community banks, which may hinder their growth, especially amid technological development.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Strategy

Launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2009, the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:QABA) invests in the stocks of companies operating across the financial sector, primarily NASDAQ-listed community banks. The QABA

QABA's top 10 holdings distribution

Seeking Alpha

Top state exposure for QABA

First Trust Portfolios

Dividend Grade and underlying metrics for QABA

Seeking Alpha

Concentration and risk of QABA and peers

Seeking Alpha

QABA's Total Return compared to S&P 500 for 1 year

Seeking Alpha

QABA's price in the past 5 years

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

